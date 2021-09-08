MPs 'very surprised' Yorkshire yet to publish racism report into Azeem Rafiq's allegations

Azeem Rafiq playing for Yorkshire in 2017.

The club commissioned law firm Squire Patton Boggs to conduct an inquiry last year following allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq and on August 19 this year stated several of his complaints had been upheld and he had been “the victim of inappropriate behaviour”.

However the statement did not answer whether or not the report had found Yorkshire CCC to be institutionally racist. It said the club would aim to publish “as much of the report and recommendations as we are able” in the coming weeks - but warned this may be subject to legal restraints and its “duty of care” to all who have participated in the investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has now called on Yorkshire to hasten the publication process. DCMS Committee chair Julian Knight said: “We are very surprised that this report has not been published by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, given the seriousness of the allegations of racism which span more than a decade and the fact that it has taken almost three years to reach this point.

"Given that YCCC said in its statement that several allegations made against the club had been upheld, and that Azeem Rafiq had been a victim of inappropriate behaviour, it is crucial that the process, the report and its full findings are made public and open to scrutiny. He deserves no less.”

Mr Rafiq alleged he suffered racist abuse during his time at the club, where he had two spells between 2008 and 2018, which left him feeling suicidal.

He initially spoke out in August last year, referencing alleged specific instances of non-white players being called “p***s” and “elephant washers” as well as being told to “go back to where you came from”.

Mr Rafiq told the The Yorkshire Post last month that despite Yorkshire's statement saying they had uphold some of his complaints, he has not seen the report and is not aware which allegations have been upheld.

In a separate process in June, Yorkshire and Rafiq failed to resolve their dispute in an employment tribunal case. Rafiq filed a legal claim under the Equality Act in December, alleging direct discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation and detriment as a result of his efforts to address racism at the club. That case remains ongoing.

Yorkshire have been contacted for comment.