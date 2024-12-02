Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has claimed the bill, which would allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to end their lives, has the “most robust” protections in the world.

It requires sign off from two independent doctors and a hearing in front of a High Court judge.

MPs will be able to suggest amendments to the legislation when it moves into its next parliamentary step, the committee stage, at a date which is yet to be announced.

Kim Leadbeater joins supporters in Parliament Square in London after hearing the result of the vote for her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

However, Parliamentarians have said that the passage of the bill is by no means a done deal, and those that voted in favour on Friday could change their mind.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran told the BBC that whilst she voted for it, concerns surrounding existing palliative care provision in the UK remained.

“I think all of us want this to be a good Bill,” she said.

“I would hope that colleagues across the House, especially those who voted for it, reserve the right to vote no at further stages.”

She said that arguments against the plans need to be taken “extraordinarily seriously”.

Ms Moran said that “the one that I am particularly interested in is palliative care”, and added: “I don’t think we need any further votes in the House to be clear that Parliament’s will is that Government wants them to sort out palliative care.”

Reports have suggested that a commission on palliative care is due to be set up in the wake of the vote.

Google and Pocklington MP Sir David Davis – another backer of the Bill – called on the Government for more time to scrutinise the bill, to “give us the time to get this right”.

While Josh Fenton-Glynn, the new Labour MP for Calder Valley, said that he had abstained because “as it stands, I don’t think the safeguards are strong enough”.

Despite having previously thought that he would “support a Bill like this” he said in a statement on social media he would make his “final decision based on the Bill as it’s written that comes out of the committee stage”.

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has said the cost of assisted dying could be among the questions discussed at the next stage of the legislative process.

But he declined to say whether the plans would be fully publicly funded if they get final approval from Parliament.

Mr McFadden was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show whether the plans would be fully publicly funded.

He said: “I think all those questions about cost, safeguards and everything else will rightly be examined in committee now that the in-principle vote took place on Friday.