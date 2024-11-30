How did Yorkshire MPs vote on the assisted dying bill?
It could be legalised in England and Wales after a historic vote yesterday saw proposed legislation clear its first hurdle in Parliament.
A majority of MPs, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, supported a Bill that would allow terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.
There were at-times emotional scenes in the Commons as politicians on both sides of the debate made impassioned arguments for and against what has been described as a “major social reform”.
Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.
MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.
Fifteen members of the Cabinet, including the PM alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper voted for the Bill.
Meanwhile eight voted against, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Women and Equalities minister Anneliese Dodds, while there was no vote recorded for Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.
Former prime minister Rishi Sunak voted in support, while Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch voted against.
Yorkshire was one of the regions which had the highest proportion of MPs voting in favour.
South-west England had the highest proportion backing the Bill at 78 per cent, followed by Wales at 72 per cent, the East Midlands at 64 per cent and Yorkshire and the Humber at 63 per cent.
Northern Ireland saw the lowest proportion 9 per cent, followed by Scotland 30 per cent, London 37 per cent and north-east England 41 per cent.
But how did my MP vote? Find out below.
How did my Yorkshire MP vote on the assisted dying bill?
In favour
- Alison Hume - Labour - Scarborough and Whitby
- Clive Betts - Labour - Sheffield South East
- Dan Jarvis - Labour - Barnsley North
- David Davis - Conservative - Goole and Pocklington
- Diana Johnson - Labour - Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
- Ed Miliband - Labour - Doncaster North
- Fabian Hamilton - Labour - Leeds North East
- Harpreet Uppal - Labour - Huddersfield
- Hilary Benn - Labour - Leeds South
- Jade Botterill - Labour - Ossett and Denby Dale
- Jake Richards - Labour - Rother Valley
- John Healey - Labour - Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
- Karl Turner - Labour - Kingston upon Hull East
- Kate Dearden - Labour - Halifax
- Katie White - Labour - Leeds North West
- Keir Mather - Labour - Selby
- Kevin Hollinrake - Conservative - Thirsk and Malton
- Kim Leadbeater - Labour - Spen Valley
- Lee Pitcher - Labour - Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
- Louise Haigh - Labour - Sheffield Heeley
- Luke Charters - Labour - York Outer
- Marie Tidball - Labour - Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Mark Sewards - Labour - Leeds South West and Morley
- Olivia Blake - Labour - Sheffield Hallam
- Paul Davies - Labour - Colne Valley
- Rachel Reeves - Labour - Leeds West and Pudsey
- Rishi Sunak - Conservative - Richmond and Northallerton
- Sarah Champion - Labour - Rotherham
- Simon Lightwood - Labour - Wakefield and Rothwell
- Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrat - Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Yvette Cooper - Labour - Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Against
- Abtisam Mohamed - Labour - Sheffield Central
- Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative - Wetherby and Easingwold
- Anna Dixon - Labour - Shipley
- Gill Furniss - Labour - Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
- Graham Stuart - Conservative - Beverley and Holderness
- Iain Duncan Smith - Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green
- Imran Hussain - Independent - Bradford East
- Iqbal Mohamed - Independent - Dewsbury and Batley
- Jon Trickett - Labour - Normanton and Hemsworth
- Julian Smith - Conservative - Skipton and Ripon
- Martin Vickers - Conservative - Brigg and Immingham
- Naz Shah - Labour - Bradford West
- Rachael Maskell - Labour - York Central
- Richard Burgon - Independent - Leeds East
- Robbie Moore - Conservative - Keighley and Ilkley
- Sally Jameson - Labour - Doncaster Central
- Stephanie Peacock - Labour - Barnsley South
No vote recorded
- Alex Sobel - Labour - Leeds Central and Headingley
- Charlie Dewhirst - Conservative - Bridlington and The Wolds
- Emma Hardy - Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice (Ms Hardy voted for and against the bill to record an active abstentation)
- Josh Fenton-Glynn - Labour - Calder Valley
- Judith Cummins - Deputy Speaker - Bradford South
