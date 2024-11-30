How did Yorkshire MPs vote on the assisted dying bill?

Almost two-thirds of Yorkshire and the Humber MPs voted in favour the landmark assisted dying bill.

It could be legalised in England and Wales after a historic vote yesterday saw proposed legislation clear its first hurdle in Parliament.

A majority of MPs, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, supported a Bill that would allow terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives.

There were at-times emotional scenes in the Commons as politicians on both sides of the debate made impassioned arguments for and against what has been described as a “major social reform”.

Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

MPs voted 330 to 275, majority 55, to approve Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.

Fifteen members of the Cabinet, including the PM alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper voted for the Bill.

Meanwhile eight voted against, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Women and Equalities minister Anneliese Dodds, while there was no vote recorded for Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak voted in support, while Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch voted against.

Yorkshire was one of the regions which had the highest proportion of MPs voting in favour.

South-west England had the highest proportion backing the Bill at 78 per cent, followed by Wales at 72 per cent, the East Midlands at 64 per cent and Yorkshire and the Humber at 63 per cent.

Northern Ireland saw the lowest proportion 9 per cent, followed by Scotland 30 per cent, London 37 per cent and north-east England 41 per cent.

But how did my MP vote? Find out below.

How did my Yorkshire MP vote on the assisted dying bill?

In favour

Alison Hume - Labour - Scarborough and Whitby

Clive Betts - Labour - Sheffield South East

Dan Jarvis - Labour - Barnsley North

David Davis - Conservative - Goole and Pocklington

Diana Johnson - Labour - Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham

Ed Miliband - Labour - Doncaster North

Fabian Hamilton - Labour - Leeds North East

Harpreet Uppal - Labour - Huddersfield

Hilary Benn - Labour - Leeds South

Jade Botterill - Labour - Ossett and Denby Dale

Jake Richards - Labour - Rother Valley

John Healey - Labour - Rawmarsh and Conisbrough

Karl Turner - Labour - Kingston upon Hull East

Kate Dearden - Labour - Halifax

Katie White - Labour - Leeds North West

Keir Mather - Labour - Selby

Kevin Hollinrake - Conservative - Thirsk and Malton

Kim Leadbeater - Labour - Spen Valley

Lee Pitcher - Labour - Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme

Louise Haigh - Labour - Sheffield Heeley

Luke Charters - Labour - York Outer

Marie Tidball - Labour - Penistone and Stocksbridge

Mark Sewards - Labour - Leeds South West and Morley

Olivia Blake - Labour - Sheffield Hallam

Paul Davies - Labour - Colne Valley

Rachel Reeves - Labour - Leeds West and Pudsey

Rishi Sunak - Conservative - Richmond and Northallerton

Sarah Champion - Labour - Rotherham

Simon Lightwood - Labour - Wakefield and Rothwell

Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrat - Harrogate and Knaresborough

Yvette Cooper - Labour - Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley

Against

Abtisam Mohamed - Labour - Sheffield Central

Alec Shelbrooke - Conservative - Wetherby and Easingwold

Anna Dixon - Labour - Shipley

Gill Furniss - Labour - Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Graham Stuart - Conservative - Beverley and Holderness

Iain Duncan Smith - Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green

Imran Hussain - Independent - Bradford East

Iqbal Mohamed - Independent - Dewsbury and Batley

Jon Trickett - Labour - Normanton and Hemsworth

Julian Smith - Conservative - Skipton and Ripon

Martin Vickers - Conservative - Brigg and Immingham

Naz Shah - Labour - Bradford West

Rachael Maskell - Labour - York Central

Richard Burgon - Independent - Leeds East

Robbie Moore - Conservative - Keighley and Ilkley

Sally Jameson - Labour - Doncaster Central

Stephanie Peacock - Labour - Barnsley South

No vote recorded