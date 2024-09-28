Tory MP warns to hit North Yorkshire's new housing target job creation will need to increase almost 10-fold
Sir Julian Smith has written to Housing Secretary Angela Rayner urging her to make the council’s targets “more deliverable”.
Ms Rayner has brought back mandatory housing targets in her bid to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2030.
North Yorkshire’s has increased by 211 per cent, and it is larger than Leeds and Bradford.
In his letter, the Tory MP for Skipton and Ripon said: “Like you I want to see more homes built. North Yorkshire Council shares this view."
Sir Julian said the local authority had consistently overdelivered on housing as “it is a pro-growth council”.
He explained that to generate the required demand to build that 4,232 homes per year “job creation in North Yorkshire would need to exceed estimates nine-and-a-half times over”.
"I do not think that the capacity to deliver such a large increase is available, nor required, to ensure local need is met,” he explained.
"North Yorkshire is home to two National Parks, which develop their own local plans, and two further National Landscapes where development is restricted.
"A significant amount of infrastructure upgrades would also need to take place and I am not convinced these could be completed at a pace that offsets the impact of development.”
The Yorkshire Post has previously reported how the County Councils Network has warned that Labour’s planning reforms risk a “developer free for all” in rural areas.
A government spokesperson said: “We reject any claims that these targets are excessive.
“We are facing a serious housing crisis so all areas of the country must play their part in building the homes that Britain badly needs.
“We will work in partnership with councils to create the vital infrastructure that people need in their communities, as we meet our commitment to deliver 1.5 million homes in the next five years.”
