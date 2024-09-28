Sir Julian Smith has written to Housing Secretary Angela Rayner urging her to make the council’s targets “more deliverable”.

Ms Rayner has brought back mandatory housing targets in her bid to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire’s has increased by 211 per cent, and it is larger than Leeds and Bradford.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his letter, the Tory MP for Skipton and Ripon said: “Like you I want to see more homes built. North Yorkshire Council shares this view."

Sir Julian said the local authority had consistently overdelivered on housing as “it is a pro-growth council”.

He explained that to generate the required demand to build that 4,232 homes per year “job creation in North Yorkshire would need to exceed estimates nine-and-a-half times over”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do not think that the capacity to deliver such a large increase is available, nor required, to ensure local need is met,” he explained.

"North Yorkshire is home to two National Parks, which develop their own local plans, and two further National Landscapes where development is restricted.

"A significant amount of infrastructure upgrades would also need to take place and I am not convinced these could be completed at a pace that offsets the impact of development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A government spokesperson said: “We reject any claims that these targets are excessive.

“We are facing a serious housing crisis so all areas of the country must play their part in building the homes that Britain badly needs.