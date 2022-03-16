Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Yorkshire MPs celebrate release of British-Iranian mother

Richard Ratcliffe, with his daughter Gabriella, outside his North London home ahead of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's return (PA)

Politicians on both sides of the Commons welcomed the “wonderful news” and praised the work of her family and MP, Tulip Siddiq, following confirmation that she would be coming home today.

The mother-of-one can look forward to a cup of tea on her arrival back in the UK, her husband Richard has said.

She is returning to Britain, along with a second dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori.

A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz, has been released from prison on furlough, following months of intensive diplomatic negotiations between London and Tehran.

Shadow Chancellor and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves was among those offering her congratulations today.

She tweeted: “Well done Richard, Tulip and all those working so, so hard to get Nazanin home.”

Naz Shah, who represents Bradford West, also praised the work of her colleague Ms Siddiq, and said: “Members of Parliament serve their constituents and sometimes these struggles to support them can be extremely difficult.

“Tulip Siddiq’s support for Nazanin has been exceptional.

“It shouldn't have taken this long but so happy she is finally coming home.”

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said the developments were “excellent news” and added:” I am delighted for them both and their families. It’s been such a severe ordeal.

“It just makes me really appreciative of the freedom we all enjoy in our democratic United Kingdom. Welcome home Nazanin & Anoosheh.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained on security charges by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard at Imam Khomeini airport after a holiday visit to Iran where she introduced her daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Mr Ashoori has been in prison for almost five years while Mr Tahbaz has been held for four.

Speaking to broadcasters alongside their daughter Gabriella this afternoon, Mr Ratcliffe thanked the public for their support

He said: “There will probably be a couple of days peace and quiet somewhere else, and then back here.

“The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do (that).

“I think actually we were looking at the house and it needs a bit of tidying, so there might be a bit of tidying, perhaps directed by mummy when she comes back.”

The UK has paid the £393.8 million owed to Iran after it cancelled an order of Chieftain tanks following the overthrow of the Shah in the revolution of 1979.

In a statement, Ms Truss confirmed the debt had been settled “in parallel” with the release of the detainees.

She said it had been done “in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations”.