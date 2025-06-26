New veterans support network announced for North

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Armed Forces personnel will be able to use the pilot service to access the help with housing, their mental and physical health and employment guidance.

The service was launched yesterday in Manchester by Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns, in partnership with the mayors in West and South Yorkshire.

The former Royal Marines officer said: “This Armed Forces Week, we are renewing our contract with those who serve and have served, by ensuring no veteran falls through the gaps.

“From South Yorkshire to Liverpool City Region, I am delighted that veterans across the North of England will be the first to benefit from Valour and get better access to the tailored support they need.

“By opening this pilot, we’re creating the blueprint that will transform veteran support nationwide, delivering on this Government’s plan for change.”

Valour will develop and test a networked system of connected services including local authorities, public services and the third sector to ensure veterans are better supported.

Centres will be set up across the country, allowing Regional Field Officers to connect veterans with these key support services.

The pilot will collect data across local government, service providers, the NHS and charities to create a blueprint for national rollout next year.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, who is taking part in the pilot, said: “Our armed forces make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe and protect our way of life.

“It is therefore vital that we support our veterans, so they can succeed and thrive in civilian life.

“This new network will enable us to build upon the great work already taking place here in West Yorkshire, partnering with other agencies across the North and ensuring that all veterans have access to services and support they need.”

The Ministry of Defence said that existing veterans’ centres would be able to get accredited through Valour, and gain access to its network.

Defence Secretary John Healey added: “The nation owes a duty to those who’ve served to defend our country, and it is only right that the Government steps up our support to them.

“The Armed Forces set most people up for success in life but when veterans need help then support is too often a postcode patchwork.

