Sir Keir Starmer has promised to give all struggling veterans swift access to social housing, saying “homes will be there for heroes” in his first conference speech as Prime Minister.

Addressing the Liverpool conference hall full of MPs, activists and members, Sir Keir said this will also apply to young care leavers and victims of domestic abuse.

The Prime Minister received a number of standing ovations during his speech that lasted just over an hour, which was heavily focused on rhetoric and light on policy.

The main announcement was that veterans, young care leavers and domestic abuse victims will be able to apply for social housing in any local authority in the UK for life.

Sir Keir said there is an “injustice hiding in plain sight on our streets, in every town and city in this country”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

He explained: “People who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, who put their lives on the line to protect us all, but who will not have a safe place to sleep tonight.

“We cannot stand by and let this happen anymore. And so, I can announce that this government will respect that service.

“We will repay those who served us and house all veterans in housing need. Homes will be there for heroes.”

The Prime Minister claimed the government’s new planning reforms will mean young care leavers and victims of domestic violence “will have the security they deserve”.

Currently the vast majority of councils require people applying for housing to have a local connection.

However, the government plans to exempt veterans, care leavers and survivors of domestic abuse.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has written to local councils telling them to prioritise these groups through their social housing allocation.

Over the last Parliament, homelessness among armed forces veterans increased by nearly a quarter.

At Catterick, the UK’s largest army base in North Yorkshire, there is a supported housing facility called the Beacon, which helps ex-military personnel struggling to find a home.

Sir Keir’s other major announcement was that Great British Energy would be based in Aberdeen.

He also confirmed the Hillsborough Law, which will bring into place a duty of candour for public officials, will be introduced to Parliament before the next anniversary of the tragedy in April.

Sir Keir said that the bill will include criminal sanctions for those who break it.

He described it as “a law for Liverpool, a law for the 97 [victims]”.

A lot of the Prime Minister’s speech was talking about the government’s achievements so far.

He mentioned ending the junior doctors strikes, reforming planning laws and setting up a national wealth fund, but the biggest cheer from the audience was for ending no-fault evictions.

Sir Keir also tried to frame the “tough choices”, which have led to the Winter Fuel Payment being significantly cut.

He said: “I understand many of the decisions we must take will be unpopular. If they were popular, they’d be easy.”

The Prime Minister explained that “if we want justice to be served some communities must live close to new prisons”, and added: “If we want cheaper electricity, we need new pylons overground otherwise the burden on taxpayers is too much.”

Katie White MP. | Parliament UK

After the speech, the new Labour MP for Leeds North West, Katie White told the Yorkshire Post: "People across Yorkshire wanted a more serious and honest government—one that doesn’t just talk about change but has a real plan to deliver it.

“The Prime Minister’s speech in Liverpool shows that with a Labour Government, we’re on the right path.

“Labour is committed to rebuilding our NHS, growing the economy, and building the homes we so urgently need.