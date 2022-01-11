Nine in ten young people believe there to be a stigma talking about loneliness

Overall, 91 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 feel that they cannot talk about the subject, according to the data, shared yesterday by the Jo Cox Foundation.

The charity, established in the memory of the Batley and Spen MP murdered in her constituency in 2016, will next week launch their Great Winter Get Together, to try and combat loneliness during the colder and darker months.

According to their research, only a quarter of Britons (26 per cent) would feel comfortable telling a friend or relative if they were feeling lonely.

Undated handout file photo issued by the Jo Cox Foundation of Jo Cox

However, almost half (48 per cent) said they would feel positive if a friend or family member approached them to talk about feeling lonely.

This could suggest that people are far less comfortable asking for support for themselves, than they are helping out a loved one.

The annual event, which runs from next Monday (January 17) to January 30, and will encourage people to talk to one another, to try and end the stigma around loneliness in the UK.

Su Moore, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: “Last year, an incredible 3.5m people across the UK took part in the Great Winter Get Together.

“At this difficult time of the year, we need to have the courage to talk about loneliness, even if it feels uncomfortable.

“Our research shows that among young people, the most helpful way to tackle loneliness is the support of friends and family so we want everyone to know there’s no shame in sharing.”

“That’s why from January 17-30 we’re asking people to get involved with the Great Winter Get Together by taking action in their lives.

“That could look like checking in with a friend who’s going through a big life change, bringing up the topic in your new parents group, organising a walk in your community so people can connect, or simply letting someone you trust know when you’re feeling lonely.