North's 75-year nuclear power legacy at risk over government inaction, report finds

In 1956, the Calder Hall nuclear power station was opened in Winscale, Cumbria, kickstarting a proud tradition.

Now Holtec, a US energy equipment firm, has plans to build a £1.5bn small modular reactor (SMR) factory in South Yorkshire, with the region beating off stiff competition from a dozen contenders across the country.

However, unless the company’s bid is rapidly approved by Great British Nuclear, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said there will be no operational nuclear power plants in the north of England by 2030.

Earlier in the year, Sir Keir Starmer announced plans to slash red tape to allow SMRs to be built in the UK and increase the number of sites for nuclear energy factories and plants.

At the time, the Prime Minister said: “This country hasn’t built a nuclear power station in decades - we’ve been let down, and left behind.

Calder Hall, Britain's first nuclear power station. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

“Our energy security has been hostage to Putin for too long, with British prices skyrocketing at his whims.

“I’m putting an end to it – changing the rules to back the builders of this nation, and saying no to the blockers who have strangled our chances of cheaper energy, growth and jobs for far too long.”

However, despite these bold words, IPPR said the government has no firm plans for new nuclear projects beyond 2035 and no clarity yet about the future of nuclear communities in the North of England.

Joshua Emden, senior research fellow, said: “Built by the Attlee government and opened by Queen Elizabeth II, Calder Hall kick-started the North’s 75-year legacy of service to our nation through nuclear generation. It is a legacy at risk of ending without swift action.

“Nuclear communities have quietly provided an essential service to our country for decades – with multiple generations playing their part.

“Government have talked a good game on nuclear and its role in Britain’s energy mix and now it is time to really make good on that by setting out a plan to ensure that the workers and communities who have served us are now properly supported in return”.

The research released today has highlighted how the nuclear industry has a long-standing history of creating good jobs with salaries that are often higher than regional averages.

In some communities, IPPR said, jobs in the nuclear sector can often be anywhere between 50 to 100 times more important to the local economy than they are to the national one.

Chris Batty, operations engineer at the Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station, said: “Nuclear jobs are more than just a job – they’re world-class highly skilled careers, livelihoods, and they form part of the identity of a place.

“Losing them would hit those of us who have made careers, homes and families in this industry and undermine the government’s aim of delivering growth to every corner of the country.”

Holtec submitted its bid to GBN last month, saying the site would serve as the cornerstone of a world-class SMR manufacturing cluster, sparking the revival of Britain’s nuclear supply chain, job creation and driving long-term economic growth.

Dr Rick Springman, senior vice president of international projects at Holtec, previously told The Yorkshire Post that it was the “pride and passion” of people from Sheffield that convinced the company to invest in the region.