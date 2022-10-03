Studies show a prospective shale area stretching in a crescent from north west of Howden through Bubwith, Pocklington, above Driffield to Bridlington.

It is part of the Bowland Shale deposit which spans across Yorkshire and Lancashire and which the British Geological Survey (BGS) estimates could contain 37.6 trillion cubic metres in gas.

The BGS stated in a study it could not accurately predict the amount of gas which could be commercially produced from the Bowland Shale.

A map showing possible areas that could be fracked in East Yorkshire.

But companies could soon be about to find out how much lies beneath East Yorkshire.

And it comes as, separately, documents revealed Rathlin Energy could expand its oil and gas drilling sites in West Newton to up to 15 wells.

It all means the area could be on the cusp of a rush to drill the fossil fuels from beneath East Yorkshire.

The Government’s lifting of the moratorium on fracking would allow companies which already hold licences to begin getting permission to explore the reserves.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) also announced a further round of offering licences to companies to drill for oil and gas.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the 2019 ban on fracking would be lifted to bolster domestic gas production after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We are going to ensure the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.

“To get there we will need to explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production, so it’s right that we’ve lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas.”

East Yorkshire is in the Carboniferous Bowland-Hodder Shale Study Area, one of four in Britain which could have deposits commercially viable to explore.

At least seven licence blocks which issued to companies under previous rounds, allowing them to explore for potential deposits, already cover much of the East Riding.

The so-called licence blocks divide up the majority of the East Riding between Rathlin, which also owns the West Newton well site, Caudrilla and INEOS.

They were granted in the middle of the last decade before mounting opposition to fracking over environmental and safety concerns led to the 2019 moratorium.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has said that fracking will only go ahead in places where locals want it.

But the lifting of the moratorium has already united political groups on East Riding Council in their opposition to fracking.

Conservative council Leader Coun Jonathan Owen said he appreciated the need for energy security but still felt fracking was not the way forward for the East Riding.

The council leader said: “Not only is it still unproven as a means of production, but original arguments against fracking still hold in my mind and I have heard nothing to change my views.

“Of particular concern is the effect on the aquifer under the Wolds and the counter effect on our ambitions to have an area of outstanding natural beauty.”

The Conservative’s comments come as Liberal Democrat coun Linda Johnson is set to call for the council to make its opposition to fracking known to the Government.

Coun Johnson told LDRS people already made it clear they did not want fracking in the East Riding ahead of a moratorium imposed in 2019,.

She added allowing companies in under existing licences would hamper the East Riding’s efforts to move away from fossil fuels after declaring a Climate Emergency.

She is set to table a motion at East Riding’s full council meeting next Wednesday (October 5) calling for the area’s opposition to fracking to be made clear.

The St Marys ward member said: “Renewable energy’s got to be the better way of making more energy., we have four of the biggest wind farms in the country and there’s at least two planning applications in for giant solar farms.

“The trouble with shale is that it can just be sold on the open market, we can’t control where it goes and what it’s used to power.

“The renewable energy we generate goes straight back into the National Grid.

“So the motion’s about making it clear, as we did before, that the East Riding doesn’t want fracking.”

Conservative East Yorkshire MP Greg Knight has also voiced his concerns in Parliament.

Sir Greg said doubts remained over the effects of the fracking process, including releasing methane gas and polluting underground water supplies.

He added seismic events like tremors posed a scientific challenge to fracking and said he could not support the proposed resumption of shale gas exploration.

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart said in March the UK Government would be open to resuming shale exploration only if it was safe and sustainable.

He wrote in a letter published on his website that it would take compelling new evident to resume fracking which addressed worries about the practice.

The Conservative MP, also the Government’s Climate Minister, wrote: “Ministers have always been clear that fracking should only proceed if the science shows that it is safe, sustainable and minimises disturbances to local communities.

