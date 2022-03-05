Plans lodged for ‘modern Saltaire’ with 350 homes and riverside park in neighbouring Shipley

Proposals for the site – on the edge of Saltaire and next to the River Aire, would see the existing office building flattened and 350 homes build on the site, along with office space, commercial units and a “riverside park.”

The development would be a “modern interpretation” of neighbouring Saltaire, according to planning documents submitted to Bradford Council.

A public consultation into the plans, by Artisan Real Estate, was held last month. This week the developer submitted a screening opinion to Bradford Council for the Salts Mill Road site.

The former HMRC site in Shipley

This is a document that comes before a full planning application, and sets out the scope of the plans. Such submissions are made to see if the local Council deems the application is big enough to warrant an environmental impact assessment.

In November 2015, HMRC announced its offices in Bradford and Shipley would close, with staff being moved to a new hub in Leeds.

The plans caused huge controversy, as it would lead to hundreds of jobs moving out of the area.

The closure would be particularly hard felt in Shipley, as the HMRC office was one of the town’s biggest employers.

Pleas from Shipley MP Philip Davies to his own Government to reverse the decision were not heeded, and the site was put on the market in May.

The documents submitted to Bradford Council this week say that was well as the 350 homes there would be mixed use commercial and office space on the site.

Describing the layout of the site, the documents say: “The indicative masterplan shows a linear riverside park along the northern portion of the site which would also act as flood water storage in the event of a flood.

“The proposed built form would consist of a linear form to reflect the Saltaire World Heritage Site terraced housing whilst the site levels would be utilised to create undercroft parking and reduce the number of cars visibly parked within the street scape.

“An integrated scheme of landscaping would be provided, including a central square within the site and the creation of a pedestrian link to the canal towpath to encourage walking and improve access to Saltaire Rail Station.”

It adds: “The proposed development will redevelop a recently vacated site to provide much needed housing in a highly sustainable location whilst responding sympathetically to the setting of the heritage assets in the area.

“The design and layout of the proposed development will reflect the historical Saltaire area but will provide a modern interpretation of residential living within the centre of Saltaire.

“The highly sustainable location enables easy connectivity to the rail stations via cycling or walking and is likely to attract professionals, young families and third age residents as a result of the high quality public transport access to main urban areas such as Leeds and Bradford.”

Documents submitted to the Council describe the seven storey HMRC building as “significantly out of context with the surrounding built form, in particular the Saltaire World Heritage Site.”