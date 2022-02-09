Police reconsider whether to probe No 10 Christmas quiz after new photo emerges

Scotland Yard said tonight that officers were reconsidering their previous assessment that the event on December 15 2020 did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation after the new evidence emerged.

The Mirror published a photo showing the Prime Minister and three members of staff – one wearing tinsel and another in a Santa hat – near what appears to be an uncorked bottle of prosecco and an open bag of crisps.

Downing Street insists the event was a “virtual quiz” and police had decided not to investigate it alongside 12 other events after being passed evidence from the Sue Gray inquiry into alleged lockdown breaches.

New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service, in London. (PA)

But the Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The MPS previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

“That assessment is now being reviewed.”

The development suggests the latest image to surface was not among more than 300 passed to officers by the Whitehall investigation, and adds to the pressure on Mr Johnson after major Tory donor John Armitage suggested his leadership is past the point of no return.

Battling to stay in power in the face of Conservative unrest over partygate, Mr Johnson signalled to the Commons that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks.

But the Mirror publishing its latest photo during Prime Minister’s Questions prompted a challenges, with Mr Johnson responding by saying: “That event already has been submitted for investigation.”

London was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time, which prohibited social mixing between different households indoors.