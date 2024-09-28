Party conference Q&A: ask our expert Ralph Blackburn your questions on the Labour and Tory conferences
Our Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn will answer your questions. He has reported on the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and the Tory jamboree in Birmingham.
Leave your questions in the comment section below.
Sir Keir Starmer was left with a bloody nose after Labour delegates voted against the government’s decision to significantly curtail the Winter Fuel Payment.
This has come after a difficult month for the Prime Minister, who is under increasing pressure for accepting more than £100,000 in freebies, gifts and hospitality tickets.
At the party conference, Labour’s Yorkshire mayors were centre stage at a number of events, discussing devolution, transport and industry.
While Conservative members will be judging the final four leadership candidates at a variety of hustings in Birmingham.
Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch are hoping to impress members and MPs alike ahead of the announcement on 2 November.
To ask a question or have your say please comment in the section below. The Q&A will commence from 1pm on Monday 7 October.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.