The Yorkshire Post will be hosting a reader Q&A about all things related to the party conference on 7 October at 1pm.

Our Westminster Correspondent Ralph Blackburn will answer your questions. He has reported on the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and the Tory jamboree in Birmingham.

Leave your questions in the comment section below.

Sir Keir Starmer was left with a bloody nose after Labour delegates voted against the government’s decision to significantly curtail the Winter Fuel Payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has come after a difficult month for the Prime Minister, who is under increasing pressure for accepting more than £100,000 in freebies, gifts and hospitality tickets.

At the party conference, Labour’s Yorkshire mayors were centre stage at a number of events, discussing devolution, transport and industry.

While Conservative members will be judging the final four leadership candidates at a variety of hustings in Birmingham.

Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch are hoping to impress members and MPs alike ahead of the announcement on 2 November.