Rachel Reeves backed plans for a landlord licensing scheme in Armley just days before it emerged she broke similar rules when renting out her family home.

The Chancellor said on Wednesday night she did not obtain the required “selective” licence to rent out her south London home when she moved into No 11 Downing Street after Labour won the election.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Reeves “sincerely” apologised for her “inadvertent error” of not obtaining the licence.

She told the PM that “regrettably” she and her family were not aware a licence was needed in their area of the Southwark borough of London, after they rented out their home for £3,200 a month.

Southwark Council requires people renting out their properties in certain areas to get one of the licences in advance. Not doing so can lead to a prosecution or a fine.

The Chancellor is understood to have relied upon the advice of a letting agent, which said it would advise if a licence was needed.

The Prime Minister insisted it was “not necessary” to launch a probe into Ms Reeves’ error, after consulting his independent ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, however Kemi Badenoch has called for an investigation.

It has now emerged that only days earlier, Ms Reeves backed a selective licensing scheme in Armley, in her Leeds West and Pudsey constituency, similar to the one she fell foul of.

On 20 October, she said: “I welcome Leeds City Council's decision to expand their selective landlord licensing policy to include the Armley area.

“While many private landlords operate in the right way, we know that lots of private tenants in Armley face problems with poorly maintained housing.

“This scheme means private landlords in the area will be required by law to obtain a licence for any residential property they are seeking to let and must meet certain standards to ensure the property is safe and in a decent state of repair.