Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor is set to make a major speech next week, where she could give an announcement on new runways at Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports.

Ahead of that, the Treasury has unveiled a trial of strategic partnerships between the new National Wealth Fund and West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Glasgow City Region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These will provide the regions with tailored commercial and financial advice to help them secure long-term investment opportunities, in particular in sectors like technology, manufacturing and clean energy.

In West Yorkshire, both the Chancellor and Mayor Tracy Brabin have spoken about the need for private investment to complete the tram system linking Bradford and Leeds.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Davos. Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury | Kirsty OConnor / Treasury

Ms Brabin told The Yorkshire Post: “Here in West Yorkshire, we have ambitious plans to drive inward investment with joined up action around skills, housing and a new mass transit system, and we’re looking forward to working with the Chancellor to deliver on these priorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Ms Brabin travelled to Nashville, Tennessee with a number of Yorkshire businesses to drum up investment in healthcare.

As predicted, there were a number of calls for a better public transport system in Leeds for 2025. The West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced plans for a new mass transit system last year, with Mayor Tracy Brabin saying she hopes to see work start on the scheme by 2028 | WYCA

She added: "This government knows that the best way to achieve its growth mission is by working with mayors and backing our Local Growth Plans to boost the economy in all parts of the country.

“With the National Wealth Fund based here in the heart of the North, driving forward transformational investments in partnership with local leaders, we will deliver the well-paid jobs and the vibrant, well-connected places our communities need and deserve.”

On her return from the World Economic Forum, Ms Reeves said: “At Davos I’ve been telling some of the world’s biggest investors that the UK is a safe bet for their investments, whether that’s in London or Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And in our mission for growth, it’s critical that we are growing every region’s local economy, that’s why we are doing things differently.

“Those with local knowledge and skin in the game are best placed to know what their area needs, and our transformative reforms will put local leaders at the centre of a network that will connect them with investment opportunities, bringing wealth and jobs to their communities.”

The latest data shows that gross domestic product increased by just 0.1 per cent in November, while government borrowing is at its highest level since the financial crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is expected to give a major speech next week to back new runways at Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton, to try and get the Government’s economic plans back on track.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, has vocally opposed the west London airport’s expansion in the past, said he would not resign if the Government supported it.