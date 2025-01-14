Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged it will take time to turn the economy around as Ms Reeves faces the prospect of rising borrowing costs forcing her to slash spending or hike taxes to balance the books.

The pound fell to a fresh 14-month low on Monday, slumping another 0.6 per cent to 1.21 US dollars after last week hitting its lowest level against the dollar since November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK government bonds – also known as gilts – continued to see 10-year yields hit fresh highs not seen since 2008, at 4.9 per cent.

The yield on 30-year gilts also hit new 27-year highs, up five basis points at 5.5 per cent at one stage in early trading before easing back to settle at around 5.4 per cent. Yields are a key indicator of market confidence, moving inversely to bond prices.

They rise when investors are less willing to own the debt, meaning they will pay a lower price for the bonds.

Answering questions following a speech in London yesterday, the Prime Minister stressed that the Government would meet its “fiscal rules” – including requiring day-to-day spending to be met from revenues rather than further borrowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves need to find ways to give businesses the confidence to invest (Picture: Oli Scarff) | AFP via Getty Images

But rising borrowing costs eat into the funding available, which could force Ms Reeves to act to either reduce spending or raise taxes to comply with her rules when the Budget watchdog gives its updated forecast in March.

Pressed on the Chancellor’s future, he said: “Rachel Reeves is doing a fantastic job. She has my full confidence. She has the full confidence of the entire party.” He said the Government would be “ruthless” in its approach to public spending.

Yesterday afternoon, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Ms Reeves will be Chancellor “for the whole of this Parliament”.

Sterling’s weakness has been compounded by a stronger dollar, as markets see fewer interest rate cuts coming down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official figures due on Wednesday are set to show another rise in UK inflation, which could deepen the pound’s troubles.

There are worries over a knock-on effect on mortgages and pensions from the gilt market rout.

Critics have drawn parallels with the fallout from former prime minister Liz Truss’s disastrous 2022 mini-budget when the pound was sent crashing due to an acute sell-off in gilts.

The chairman of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) also hit out at the Chancellor yesterday, saying business confidence has been left “bruised”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert Soames said business leaders are less likely to employ people in the current climate.

He was referring to Ms Reeves’ decision to raise national insurance contributions (NIC) for employers, among other business cost increases in the October Budget.

The NIC increase is designed to help fund improvements to public services like the NHS, but it has come under criticism from companies for making it more expensive to employ people.

Mr Soames told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Chancellor told us at the time of the Budget that there was an unexpected hole of about £22 billion in the Government finances, and business was going to have to fill it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In filling in one hole, it’s created another, and that hole is a hole in the confidence and trust that business has in the Government.”

Mr Soames’ comments come as a number of independent businesses across Yorkshire have announced they are closing in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the Two Brothers Grill and Pizzeria in Castle Courtyard, Knaresborough, announced it was closing on Sunday, while The Old Red Bus Station in Leeds and the 17th Century Staveley Arms pub, in North Stainley are also closing their doors.