Rail strikes: Northern tells passengers not to use its services for six days as major events hit

The full impact of the planned three-day walkout spread across the week is becoming clearer with the situation due to have major consequences for thousands of people travelling to the Armed Forces Day National Event in Scarborough as well as the Test Match at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Walkouts are planned in the dispute on June 21, 23 and 25 with workers from Network Rail and 13 train operating companies due to take to picket lines across the country in a row over pay and job losses. The RMT and Unite are also striking on London Underground on June 21 in a separate row over jobs and pay.

Network Rail has confirmed half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on those dates. Open lines will only operate from around 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Rail strikes are likely to cause travel chaos in Yorkshire next week.

Much of the network in East and North Yorkshire will be closed, with Scarborough, Hull and Whitby not receiving any passenger services.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has also confirmed planned station closures on those dates in Middlesbrough, Yarm, Thirsk, Thornaby, Northallerton, Malton, Seamer, Selby and Brough. No bus replacement services will be available.

TPE will only be running around 10 per cent of its normal services and has warned those that do run will be “extremely busy”. Routes that will run limited services include York to Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield to Cleethorpes.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director at TransPennine Express, said: “We’re asking our customers to think carefully about their travel across the whole of next week and to only make essential journeys by rail. People should, where possible, consider alternative modes of transport.”

Across the region’s rail network, the lines that are still open will be running vastly-reduced services on the strike days - with the last trains from Leeds and Sheffield to London and back from the capital leaving by 4pm.

Rail operator Northern has issued advice to customers not to travel on any of their services from June 21 to June 26, even on lines that are technically open to passenger services. It means Northern services to and from Leeds from Sheffield, Bradford and Ilkley won’t be going ahead.

A spokesperson said: “There will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.

“On strike days there will be extremely limited availability of both train crew and signalling staff and as such we will not be able to operate services on most routes.

“Unfortunately, as we will not be able to position our fleet how we normally would, the significant impact of the strike will also be felt on non-strike days.

“Therefore, we regrettably advise customers not to travel on any day from Tuesday 21st through to Sunday 26th June.”

Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day, which was called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, is taking place on June 25.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Borough Council said: “With thousands of people expected to make long journeys to Scarborough for the national event, and the day coinciding with a national rail strike on June 25 that will affect train services to and from the town, Scarborough Borough Council is encouraging people to plan ahead.”

The council said attendees should leave plenty of time for journeys and use bus services or car share where possible. It also advised people to consider travelling the day before and staying overnight in the region.

A finalised timetable for next week’s rail services from June 20 to June 26 will be published by Network Rail on Friday.

