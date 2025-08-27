Reform UK would pay the Taliban to return asylum-seeking Afghans back to the fundamentalist dictators, as part of a deportation programme if the party was elected.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Farage warned of a “genuine threat to public order” without action to tackle illegal migration as he and Zia Yusuf launched the party’s plans at an event at London Oxford Airport yesterday.

Reform UK described its “operation restoring justice” as a five-year emergency programme to detain and deport illegal migrants and deter future arrivals that they would enact if elected to government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK pledged to scale up detention capacity for asylum seekers to 24,000 and secure deals with countries such as Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran to return migrants to their countries.

However, Mr Farage failed to answer when asked how much he would be prepared to pay to Iran and the Taliban to take deportees back.

The fundamentalist dictators, which took over Afghanistan in 2021, have banned women and girls from education beyond primary school, and also from being heard in public.

Amnesty International has said the Taliban carry out torture and extra-judicial killings on opponents, some of whom have fled to the UK to seek asylum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the possibility of people that he had deported being tortured and killed, Mr Farage told The Times: “I’m really sorry, but we can’t be responsible for everything that happens in the whole of the world.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Reform UK of “copying our homework”, although refused to say whether she would consider seeking such an agreement with Taliban-run Kabul but warned “some countries will not co-operate”.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage has accepted that NI wouldn't leave the ECHR with the rest of the UK. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

She said: “We need to make sure that anyone who comes to our country illegally is deported. We have experience in government of finding some of these deportations difficult.

“That is why we had the third country deterrent, which was the Rwanda plan. Some countries will not co-operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But from what Reform has announced today, they haven’t done the thinking, they’ve just copied our homework, but they don’t understand the reasons behind them.”

No 10 swerved criticising Reform UK’s proposals to reach returns deals with countries with chequered human rights records.

Asked whether the Government could seek deals with Afghanistan and Eritrea, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “We’re not going to take anything off the table in terms of striking returns agreements with countries around the world.”

The official denied Mr Farage’s claim that the country was at risk of civil disorder while stressing ministers “recognise the strength of feeling about this”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we’re taking serious practical action to address this issue, not just returning back to the old gimmicks, the old solutions that failed to deal with this,” Sir Keir’s spokesman said.

Mr Farage said everyone who arrives on a small boat would be detained, including women and unaccompanied children.

Taliban fighters watch as a woman walks in a market in the Baharak district of Badakhshan province (Picture: Wakil Kohsar) | AFP via Getty Images

Reform UK claims the plan will cost £10 billion to implement but save £7 billion currently spent on illegal migration during the first five years.

Senior party figure Mr Yusuf said that would include £4bn for the construction and operation of detention facilities, £1.5 billion for flying people back to their home countries and £2 billion for the Foreign Office to do returns deals with countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party would leave the European Convention on Human Rights and replace the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would apply only to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live in the UK.

Mr Yusuf said the party would disapply the 1951 Refugee Contention and the UN Convention Against Torture, and the Council of Europe’s anti-trafficking convention.

Mr Farage claimed that a Reform government could negotiate the ECHR out of the Good Friday Agreement, as the convention currently underpins the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Downing Street ruled out leaving the ECHR, with Sir Keir’s spokesman saying: “The ECHR underpins key international agreements, trade, security and migration and the Good Friday Agreement. Anyone who is proposing to renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement is not serious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrats criticised Reform UK for “ripping up” human rights and involving potential payments to autocratic regimes.

“The idea that Reform UK is going to magic up some new places to detain people and deport them to, but don’t have a clue where those places would be, is taking the public for fools,” Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said.