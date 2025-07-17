Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The independent think tank Re:State has said that England needs fewer, large-scale regional institutions capable of governing across towns, cities and rural economies.

Its new research ‘Go big or go home’ found that while the mayoral-led combined authority model has boosted city-regions like Leeds and Sheffield, plans to extend this to more rural areas are unlikely to work in practice.

York and North Yorkshire became the first mainly rural mayoralty when David Skaith was elected last year, while Hull and East Yorkshire and Greater Lincolnshire followed in May.

However, Re:State says these areas have too small a population for the mayor to drive meaningful reform.

The report makes the point that even in the big city regions - like West and South Yorkshire - mayors are grouping together to drive investment in transport.

The four Yorkshire mayors have signed the White Rose Agreement to drive closer collaboration, particularly around rail funding and infrastructure.

Instead, Re:State argues England should be divided up into “provinces” with a population of at least three million people, and led by directly elected governors.

However, instead of proposing the one Yorkshire model, to cover the whole historic country, the research instead calls for a province named Lincolnshire and the Yorkshire Gateway.

Re:State's map of 'provinces'. | Re:State

This mammoth area would stretch around 140 miles from Richmond in North Yorkshire to Stamford at the bottom of Lincolnshire.

It would encompass North Yorkshire, Hull and the East Riding, as well as the whole of Lincolnshire.

West and South Yorkshire would remain separate.

Re:State’s policy director Dr Simon Kaye: "Yorkshire mayors are already demonstrating the need for big, whole-region collaboration to get important things done.

They seem to work together more to get where they need to on infrastructure, transport, and economic planning.

“In the past, many have called for a 'one Yorkshire' model - and what a powerhouse that would be!

"In our model, the metropolitan areas surrounding Leeds and Sheffield would continue to be best served by Mayors.

“But we also think it's possible that North and East Yorkshire could merge together into a much larger region along with parts of Lincolnshire, creating a 'province' big enough to provide a real counterweight to the big cities, while also respecting local identity."

The report comes as the Government is seeking to spread greater devolution across the country.

However, Re:State says the current model could lead to a fragmented patchwork of weak institutions that struggle to attract investment.

Dr Kaye added: “Calling a county of half a million people a ‘strategic authority’ doesn’t make any sense.

“Some strategic authorities will be weak imitations of big city-regions like Greater Manchester or the West Midlands, lacking the scale or clout to actually achieve anything meaningful.

“For the next phase of English devolution, we must think bigger.