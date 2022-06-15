Revealed: Map shows massive impact on Yorkshire train services from rail strikes

Walkouts are planned on June 21, 23 and 25 and Network Rail has now published a map showing which lines will be closed and open on the relevant days.

Lines from Hull, Scarborough and Whitby will be closed.

The lines that are still open will be running vastly-reduced services, with the last trains from Leeds and Sheffield to London and back from the capital leaving before 4pm.

The Network Rail map showing the extent of planned closures of rail lines in Yorkshire next week on strike days. The purple lines indicate open lines and the grey those closed to passenger services.

Among the major public events due to be affected by the strike action is the England Test Match at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, which is due to be attended by tens of thousands of people from across the region.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “Talks have not progressed as far as I had hoped and so we must prepare for a needless national rail strike and the damaging impact it will have. We, and our train operating colleagues, are gearing up to run the best service we can for passengers and freight users next week despite the actions of the RMT.”

Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service running on lines that will only be open from around 7.30am until 6.30pm.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Thousands of specially trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step-in during the planned RMT walk-outs on 21st June, 23rd and 25th to keep vital services running, but as they are a fraction of the usual workforce, only a severely limited service will be available.

"On the days that follow the strikes (22nd, 24th and 26th June) the whole network will reopen but passengers should also expect disruption on these days as the strike days chosen have been designed to inflict as much disruption as possible, with not enough time between the strike days to fully recover to a normal service."

A finalised timetable for next week's rail services from June 20 to June 26 will be published on Friday.

It comes as rail union RMT called for a face-to-face meeting with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to avert strike action. Mr Shapps is due to speak in a Parliamentary debate about the planned strikes on Wednesday afternoon.

Workers from Network Rail and 13 train operating companies are due to take to picket lines across the country in a row over pay and job losses.

In a letter to Grant Shapps, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch says it has become clear that the Treasury is "calling the shots" and is not allowing rail employers to reach a negotiated settlement with the union.

Mr Lynch writes: "I am writing to seek an urgent meeting with the government, without any pre-conditions, to discuss the national rail disputes prior to the planned strike action next week and I would be grateful if this could be arranged without delay. As you will be aware both this year and last year, meetings have taken place under the Rail Industry Recovery Group (RIRG).

"It has become obvious in our discussions with employers since the RMT ballot result that the government is retaining control over the conduct of negotiations with the RMT, and the Treasury in particular is calling the shots."

"In effect in recent weeks the union has been negotiating with the government, but the government have not been in the room.

"I am now therefore calling for a meeting with you and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak. I also note the government have decided to have a parliamentary debate on the dispute today. So, as well as speaking at the despatch box about the dispute, I hope you will be able to speak to me directly about resolving the dispute."

Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “These strikes will affect the millions of people who use the train each day, including key workers, students with exams, those who cannot work from home, holidaymakers and those attending important business and leisure events.

“Working with Network Rail, our plan is to keep as many services running as possible, but significant disruption will be inevitable and some parts of the network will not have a service, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully and check their train times.

“Taxpayers have provided the equivalent of about £600 per household since covid and passenger numbers are still only at around 75% of pre pandemic levels. We need to bring rail up to date so that we attract more people back and take no more than our fair share from the public purse.

“We ask the RMT’s leadership to call off these damaging strikes and continue talks to reach a deal that is fair to staff and taxpayers, and which secures a bright, long-term future of our railways.”

