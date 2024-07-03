Rishi Sunak told by antisemitism advisor to stop attacks on Keir Starmer

The Prime Minister’s antisemitism advisor has called on Rishi Sunak and his party to stop attacks on the Labour leader for spending time with his family on Friday evenings.

Mr Sunak and senior Conservatives have criticised the Labour leader after he revealed that he would aim to protect time with his wife and children.

Sir Keir, whose wife is Jewish, has previously spoken about making sure that his children are aware of their heritage, which includes Friday night Shabbat dinners.

It comes as the main parties head into the final day of campaigning today ahead of tomorrow’s vote, with Labour predicted to win a substantial majority according to numerous polls.

Conservative cabinet ministers have mocked Sir Keir for his insistence that he would aim not to work on Friday evenings if he becomes prime minister later this week, accusing him of being a “part-time” leader who would refuse to work if a crisis arose.

Mr Sunak said “there’s always work to do” and that “entails sacrifice”.

Lord Mann, the Prime Minister’s antisemitism advisor yesterday said attacks on the Labour leader were “dangerous”.

“The attack on Keir Starmer for asserting his right to family time on a Friday night, as he has done for many, many years, is so dangerous,” he said.

“So insidious from those aware of why he chooses to be with his family specifically on Friday evenings.”

“It’s a very strange thing to attack over. I’m the independent adviser to the Prime Minister and my advice would be this is not an area to stray into.”

The Labour leader yesterday said the row was “laughably ridiculous that this is even being talked about.

“All I said was that, on a Friday night, I tend to try and protect that time for my family as protected time for my wife and my kids.

“Now, of course, I’ve had to work Fridays in the past, I’ll work Fridays in the future.”

Sir Keir told reporters at a campaign event in Derbyshire: “I do carve out Friday nights, as best I can, for Vic and the kids and her dad as protected time.

“Her dad’s side of the family is Jewish, as people will appreciate, and we use that for family prayers – not every Friday, but not infrequently.”

Rishi Sunak yesterday insisted that the General Election was not a “foregone conclusion” and has now suggested that the Conservatives could achieve a hung parliament, days after suggesting that voters needed to deny Labour a “supermajority” of hundreds of seats.

The Prime Minister has continued to campaign in usually strong Conservative areas amid speculation that he is aiming to limit the damage that polling projections are suggesting.

Liberal Democrat campaign briefings seen by The Yorkshire Post suggest that the party feel it is ahead in its main target in Harrogate and Knaresborough, while large numbers of former Conservative voters in the Prime Minister’s seat of Richmond and Northallerton could put Mr Sunak’s seat under threat.

Mr Sunak yesterday repeatedly highlighted the fact that he had been up at 4am because his focus was on “fighting until the last minute of this campaign”.

Even as he has failed to narrow the gaping poll deficit to Labour, Mr Sunak said: “I’m feeling energised. I’m on my third breakfast already today. Like, how often do you get to have three breakfasts before 10 o’clock? That’s only good news.”

He said predictions of a Tory defeat were “not going to stop me” after the likelihood of his return to Downing Street was put at less than “lightning striking twice in the same place” by Professor Sir John Curtice.

The Prime Minister told BBC Breakfast: “That’s his view.