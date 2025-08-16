'Risk' assisted dying law runs out of time in House of Lords

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June, MPs narrowly passed a bill that would allow terminally-ill adults with less than six months to live to have an assisted death, if it is approved by two doctors and an expert panel.

The legislation has now been passed to the unelected upper chamber, the House of Lords, however there are a number of complications which could derail the law getting passed.

As this is a private member’s bill, brought by Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater, and not a Government bill or manifesto commitment, there is nothing stopping peers from rejecting it outright.

“There’s nothing constitutionally improper if the Lords do that, that is within their powers - it’s not a government bill, it’s not a manifesto bill,” Dr Ruth Fox, president of the Hansard Society, explained.

Kim Leadbeater joins supporters in Parliament Square in London after a vote in parliament for her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“But they would have to ask themselves the question, whether it would be politically wise for the unelected house to reject at second reading a bill approved by the elected house at both second and third reading.”

Lord Caine, a Tory peer from Leeds, told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s complicated because it’s a matter of conscience.

“It would be controversial should on such an issue the House of Lords kill a bill that’s passed the House of Commons.”

Peers who oppose the bill could also delay it, as unlike the Commons amendments do not get grouped together so they take up much more time.

Already for the bill’s Lords’ second reading on 12 September more than 120 peers have put themselves forward to speak.

“If opponents of the bill want to delay it towards the end of the session, they will table a tsunami of amendments, and insist on debating and pressing them to a vote,” Dr Fox explained.

“That will take up a lot of time. I think there is a risk [that it runs out of time].