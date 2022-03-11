Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent soldiers into eastern Ukraine regions Donetsk and Luhansk soon after Russia recognised the two regions’ independence from Ukraine.

Consequently, the UK, US, EU and NATO have put sanctions on Russia.

Below is a detailed illustration and description of where Ukraine is located on the map, its neighbouring countries and how many people live in Ukraine who could potentially be affected if a full invasion was to take place.

Ukrainian troops in an army tank. (Pic credit: Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images)

Where is Ukraine?

Ukraine is an eastern European country; the countries surrounding it are Russia, Poland, Belarus, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

It has a coastline with the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe to Russia when it comes to size with around 233,062 square mile.

A map of Ukraine and Russia.

The country was formerly part of the Soviet Union after joining the country following the Second World War.

Ukraine became independent as a result of the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

What is the capital of Ukraine?

The capital city is Kyiv, formerly Kiev; its traditional Ukrainian pronunciation is “KEE-eve” despite the common pronunciation of “KEE-yev”.

It is situated in the north of the country close to the border with Belarus, along the Dnieper River.

The name is derived from Kyi, one of Ukraine’s four founders.

What is the population of Ukraine?

There are currently around 43,192,122 people living in Ukraine.