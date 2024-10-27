Senior Conservative says Tories 'deserved to lose' the general election
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post in a wide ranging interview, Kevin Hollinrake said that for his party to regain voters’ trust “the first thing we’ve got to recognise is we deserved to lose”.
The Shadow Business and Trade Secretary has backed Kemi Badenoch to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader on November 2.
Tory members have until Halloween to cast their ballot for either Ms Badenoch or Robert Jenrick.
“For us to win in 2029 is looking like a much more realistic prospect than on July 5,” he said.
“But it’s not good enough for us to let them fail, we’ve got to succeed.”
The Thirsk and Malton MP doesn’t want his party to just get into an immigration argument with Reform UK.
“We didn’t just fail in stopping migration, we were also seen to have failed on the economy and things like public services,” he said.
“We’ve got to rebuild our reputation for being a party that manages money well.
“We’ve got to show we’re the party of the NHS and we can deliver for it.
“We’ve got to make sure that we control our borders and make sure our streets are safe.”
The Shadow Cabinet minister said he didn’t think this meant the UK has to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.
Mr Jenrick has promised to leave ECHR, claiming it is thwarting attempts by Britain to control migration.
Mr Hollinrake said Denmark had proven that you can slash legal migration inside the ECHR.
He said he agreed with Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore that the Conservatives had lost the trust of rural voters.
He admitted that the Tories had made “mistakes” with agriculture policy.
He said that “with hindsight there could have been some protections put in there for UK farming” in controversial trade deals with Australia and New Zealand.
Mr Hollinrake explained that changing farming subsidy schemes had “complicated things and have made it more difficult for farmers”.
However he added: “We’re getting there now, those schemes are in a much better place, but I’ve got to say speaking to farmers now they are very worried about the Labour government.”
