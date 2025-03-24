A senior North Yorkshire councillor could face disciplinary action for failing to attend important meetings.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Simon Myers last attended a meeting of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority’s (YDNPA) finance and resources committee more than a year ago in March 2024.

Since then, the councillor, who received the authority’s basic allowance of £3,665.04 in 2023/24, has missed three meetings in May, October and December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the YDNPA will decide what steps to take over the non-attendance at a full authority meeting on Tuesday (Mar 25).

Councillor Simon Myers. Photo: NYCC.

The meeting will be asked to decide whether to take any action against Coun Myers and whether to notify North Yorkshire Council, which appointed the councillor to the authority, about the issue.

Coun Myers represents the Mid-Craven on North Yorkshire Council where he is the executive member for culture, arts and housing. He is a former chair of Craven District Council, before its abolition in 2023.

David Butterworth, YDNPA executive, said in a report to members that the standing orders required him to bring the issue to the appointing body unless “the authority is satisfied that circumstances do not warrant that course of action”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Having contacted Mr Myers to discuss this paper, he has explained that, as a member of the executive at North Yorkshire Council who hold their meetings on Tuesday mornings this has clashed with the finance and resources committee meetings which are also held on Tuesday mornings.

“Therefore, he has faced difficulties in attending those meetings to meet his current council commitments.”

Mr Butterworth added: “Mr Myers is keen to continue to carry out his role as a full member of the authority. The finance and resources committee dates only clash on one accession in 2025 and therefore he will be able to participate in three of the scheduled four meetings in 2025.”

Coun Myers confirmed he had missed the meetings due to a clash with the North Yorkshire Council meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s a difficult one. I’m a member of North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee as well as the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

“There’s a problem because the executive committee meetings clash with the national park authority meetings. I do spend my life going to these meetings but there’s always some at North Yorkshire Council that I can’t miss.”

On the potential disciplinary action, he added: “Those are the rules. I’ve missed three meetings on the trot. I’ll have to make it work providing they don’t sack me.”