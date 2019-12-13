Shipley MP says Tory election win is a 'victory for blue collar conservatism'

Philip Davies increased his majority in Shipley and said it is time for MPs to try and be respected instead of trying to be popular.

Mr Davies, the incumbent Tory MP, held onto his seat and boosted his majority by 1,561 votes.

He said: “It is a great honour to represent the Shipley constituency in parliament … I will continue to do my best to speak up for the Shipley constituency in parliament”.

He said the national election result has “been a victory for blue collar conservatism” and that he had been proud to support that from the start.

However, he also asked politicians to reflect on why they “are not held in very high esteem across the country” and added that they had a lot of work to do to win back the trust of the electorate.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Philip Davies added that the way to do this would be “if politicians spent more time trying to be respected and less time trying to be popular. Then I think we would all be in a better position”

He won the seat with 50.8 per cent of the vote and a majority of 6,242. Shipley’s turnout was 73.15 per cent with 54,150 ballot papers verified.

Mr Davies first won the Shipley seat in 2005 as the only Conservative MP for West Yorkshire at the time.

He told The Yorkshire Post his priority in the next parliament was “to make sure we keep our promises, to deliver Brexit and make sure we get those funding priorities that we promised at the election".

He added he was pleased to have an “ally” now in newly elected Conservative MP for Keighley, Robbie Moore.

Labour received 39.2 per cent of the vote share, a 3.3 per cent decrease from the 2017 general election.

The Labour candidate, Jo Pike, was hopeful she could secure the seat with a positive message from Labour after campaigning on the doorstep revealed constituents were frustrated with Mr Davies over Conservative austerity policies but also what Ms Pike called Mr Davies’ ‘rude’ behaviour.

However, Ms Pike said: “The constituents of Shipley have to be really saluted for being open and positive during this election. It would have been an absolute privilege to have represented Shipley.

“Philip Davies really doesn’t know how lucky he is to be in that position because it is just the best constituency, the best communities, they have just been fantastic.”

The Liberal Democrats received 3,188 votes with Caroline Jones, the Green Party secured 1,301 votes with Celia Hickson while Darren Longhorn from The Yorkshire Party received 883 votes.

Mr Davies has long been a critic of Bradford Council and along with the newly elected MP for Keighley, Robbie Moore, has launched a petition for Shipley and Keighley to set up their own council, breaking away from the Labour-led council.

The Shipley MP has also been the Parliamentary Spokesman for the Campaign Against Political Correctness, previously claiming that female MPs fighting for equality are only fighting for what benefits women.

Mr Davies also managed to single-handedly delay new LGBT-inclusive relationship education reforms. The Conservative MP sparked anger by objecting to the government motion which would have codified new LGBT guidance for relationship education in primary schools and relationship and sex education in secondary schools.

He said the Tories have too many “pretend socialists” who were made MPs “simply because of” their gender at his party’s conference in Manchester.