The body was formed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in an effort to “rewire” the way the UK Government interacts with devolved areas and brings together first ministers and metro mayors.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith travelled to Scotland to attend, while West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin attended virtually on her trip to the USA.

Speaking at the outset of yesterday’s meeting, the Prime Minister said: “This council is a statement of intent on my behalf and on behalf of the Government about the way in which we want to work with all of you.

“I think that is as important as the substance of what we discuss, is how we collaborate, how we work together.

“Because the UK is really strong, we’ve got so much to offer, particularly when it comes to growth and investment, but we are a bit complicated.”

He went on to say the UK should “harness” the different identities in the country, adding he sees facilitating collaboration between them as a “responsibility of this Government”.

Sir Keir said: “There’s a lot of identity and pride of place, which I think should be celebrated. It’s a really powerful feature of the whole United Kingdom, between all its places, nations and ingredients, strong identities that bind people together.

“We should harness that.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard takes a selfie at the Council of Nations and Regions. Credit: SYCA | SYCA

Those around the table, he added, will be “equal voices”, with a view to “solving problems”.

Mr Coppard responded in the meeting on behalf of UK Mayors, and afterwards he said he set out “both the challenges and opportunities we face in growing our economies”.

“As Mayors we know that too much of this country’s wealth and prosperity is concentrated in too few parts of it; we rely on too few people and too few places to create too little wealth,” the South Yorkshire Mayor said.

"That is a huge waste of potential. A huge waste of talent. And a huge waste of opportunity.”

He added: “Together as ministers and mayors, we all have the chance and the responsibility to change this and bring investment, opportunity and growth to every corner of the country.

While Mr Skaith said he “championed our region’s unique strengths” at the meeting.

"Unlocking the potential of growth across York and North Yorkshire is a priority for me,” he continued.

“I’m working closely with Government to make the most of the momentum towards devolution and growth. That’s how we’ll build a stronger, more resilient local economy that benefits all our residents and businesses.”

Despite her move to become the “envoy to the nations and regions”, former Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray did not appear at the inaugural meeting.