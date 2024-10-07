Yorkshire mayors to join Labour's Council of Nations and Regions this week

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has said that the first council meeting on Friday will focus on growth ahead of the International Investment Summit the Treasury is organising.

Ms Brabin said: “This new era of genuine partnership working between the Government and mayors will help us to unleash the potential of our great regions and boost growth.

“Mayors are champions of their regions at home and abroad, attracting investment, creating good jobs, and putting more money in people’s pockets.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Tracy Brabin Mayor of West Yorkshire, during a meeting with English regional mayors, at No 10 Downing Street. Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Wire

"Our investments in transport, skills and homes, create the right environment for growth by connecting businesses to the talent and finance they need to succeed.”

The Prime Minister said: “I’ve set out that we will be doing things differently, and that’s exactly why we are delivering our promise to convene the first Council of the Nations and Regions as we work as one team to maximise opportunities ahead of the Investment Summit.

“No more talking shops of the past. Genuine, meaningful, and focused partnership to change the way we do business, redefine our position on the world’s stage, and unlock the whole of the UK’s untapped potential to make everyone, everywhere better off.”

The three Yorkshire metro mayors are also expected to attend the investment summit.

The first council meeting comes as Sue Gray has been appointed envoy to the nations and regions of the UK.

Ms Gray resigned yesterday as Sir Keir’s chief of staff after weeks of briefing against her, saying her role “risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change”.