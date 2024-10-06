Sir Keir Starmer’s powerful chief of staff Sue Gray has resigned less than 100 days in government.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Gray said she was standing down because it had “become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change”. There have been reports of tensions in Number 10 involving Ms Gray, including between her and Sir Keir’s chief adviser, Morgan McSweeney, who will succeed her in the role.

The Yorkshire Post understands there was disquiet as special advisers (SpAds) were being paid less in government than in opposition, with Ms Gray allegedly signing off the salaries and putting them on short-term contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Ms Gray said she was “pleased to have accepted a new role as the Prime Minister’s envoy for the regions and nations” - which includes Yorkshire’s three metro mayors.

Sir Keir thanked Ms Gray for “all the support she has given me, both in Opposition and Government, and her work to prepare us for government and get us started on our programme of change. Sue has played a vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations. I am delighted that she will continue to support that work.”

Sue Gray. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

In a statement, she said: “It has been an honour to take on the role of chief of staff, and to play my part in the delivery of a Labour Government. Throughout my career my first interest has always been public service.

“However, in recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the Government’s vital work of change. It is for that reason I have chosen to stand aside, and I look forward to continuing to support the Prime Minister in my new role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Keir Starmer | Benjamin Cremel - Pool/Getty Images

Last month, it was leaked to the BBC that Ms Gray was earning more than the Prime Minister, amid a series of briefings against her as chief of staff. The broadcaster was told that Ms Gray was earning £170,000, which would put her on £3,000 more than Sir Keir.

When asked last month to comment on the rumoured infighting between Ms Gray and colleagues including Mr McSweeney, Sir Keir refused.

He said in September: “I’m not discussing individual members of staff. I wouldn’t do that in relation to any member of staff, I’m not going to break that rule. That’s not a new rule for me. It’s a rule I had in opposition. It’s a rule I had when I was director of public prosecutions, when we, from time to time, had interest in senior staff.

“I think that I owe it to all staff to respect and protect them, and that means I will never discuss them in a session like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Ms Gray’s departure, five changes to the Downing Street operation were announced, including the appointment of Mr McSweeney as chief of staff. Political director at Number 10 Vidhya Alakeson and director of government relations Jill Cuthbertson have been promoted to deputy chiefs of staff.

Nin Pandit, director of the Downing Street Policy Unit, has been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the PM, and former journalist James Lyons will join to head up a new strategic communications team, Downing Street said. The Conservatives have described the situation as “chaos”.