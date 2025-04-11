Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both the Commons and the Lords will return to Parliament tomorrow for a rare Saturday sitting to debate a law aimed at securing the future of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant.

Jingye, the Chinese owner of British Steel, plans to close the blast furnaces and switch to a greener form of production.

Sir Keir said: “As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest to protect British jobs and British workers.

“This afternoon, the future of British Steel hangs in the balance.

“Jobs, investment, growth, our economic and national security are all on the line.”

MPs are set to vote on the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Bill, which would give Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds the power to direct the staff to keep the blast furnaces running.

Parliamentarians have been recalled at late notice as the Government fears that Jingye has not ordered the raw materials to keep the furnaces online

If they went offline, it would be impossible to reactivate them.

It is highly likely that MPs will pass the bill today, with the Conservatives and Reform supporting taking British Steel into public ownership.

The Government has been clear that this is not full nationalisation, although The Yorkshire Post understands that it makes it more likely in the future.

Taxpayer money would effectively be used to purchase the raw materials and cover any losses to keep the blast furnaces online.

As things stand, Mr Reynolds still hopes to come to an agreement with Jingye or another private company to run the plant - the only furnaces in the UK which can produce virgin steel.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Ministers could not have allowed a foundation industry to go under with the loss of more than 3,000 jobs and key skills.