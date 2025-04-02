Sir Keir Starmer says UK will not be spared by Trump's 'liberation day' tariffs

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves told yesterday’s Cabinet meeting that the effect of the import taxes would be felt in the UK because it is an “open trading economy”.

Mr Trump will unveil sweeping tariffs on goods from around the world from the White House’s rose garden today, an event he has dubbed “liberation day”.

It is unknown exactly what Mr Trump will do however he has already said he will slap a 25 per cent levy on any car imports, and there are also fears he could add a 20 per cent tax on all UK exports over VAT.

The Prime Minister told Sky News “the likelihood is there will be tariffs” on exports from the UK and “nobody welcomes that”.

The UK appears unlikely to respond with immediate retaliatory measures, unlike other targets of Mr Trump’s sanctions, such as the European Union.

Sir Keir said businesses want a “calm and collected response to this, not a knee-jerk” and “nobody wants to see a trade war”.

But he said that “all options remain on the table” in response.

Asked if he had been “played” by Mr Trump amid efforts by Sir Keir to build a good relationship, the Prime Minister said: “The US is our closest ally.

“Our defence, our security, our intelligence are bound up in a way that no two other countries are.

“So it’s obviously in our national interest to have a close working relationship with the US, which we’ve had for decades, and I want to ensure we have for decades to come.”

The Government hopes to strike a limited trade deal with the US which could ease tariffs.

Sir Keir said talks on a UK-US economic deal would normally take “months or years” but “in a matter of weeks we have got well advanced in those discussions”.

The Prime Minister updated the Cabinet with “further details of ‘reciprocal’ global tariffs expected this week”, on top of the measures already set out by Mr Trump, which will hit US imports of steel, aluminium and cars from the UK, Downing Street said.

At the meeting, Ms Reeves said “global tariffs will have an impact on the UK as an open trading economy” but “securing a deal could mitigate some of those effects”.

Ms Reeves discussed the situation with her US counterpart, Scott Bessent, on Monday.

It is unclear what Mr Trump will announce on Wednesday, but his administration views the application of VAT rate as discriminating against US goods and could respond with a 20% tariff on imports from the UK.

The Government denied suggestions that free speech had been raised as part of tariff negotiations, after the US state department expressed concern at the case of a woman being prosecuted for alleged breach of a “buffer zone” outside a Bournemouth abortion clinic.

“Obviously, there are things from different people in the administration that they’ve said in the past about this, but it’s not been part of the trade negotiations that I’ve been part of,” Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.

He told Sky News it was his “objective” to have the tariffs reversed and said he believed a “framework of an agreement” is in place.

Mr Reynolds did not rule out dropping or reducing the digital services tax for US businesses but said food standards were a “red line” in trade talks.

Kemi Badenoch has said a trade deal is the “best way” to avoid tariffs and that retaliation will “make everyone poorer”.

The Conservative leader told LBC: “A trade deal is the best way but it has to be something significant and comprehensive, not just a deal that tinkers at the margins in easy areas.

“Some people will want us to have trade retaliation – that just makes everyone poorer.

“This is a time for significant diplomacy and showing that actually, if you put tariffs on, the people who will suffer aren’t just our exporters but also the American consumer who will have to pay more.”

Many firms have been trimming staffing levels in the face of slower demand and heightened uncertainty, with smaller firms particularly squeezed, survey data from S&P Global showed.

Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, said: “US tariffs on goods imports from the UK could rise today, with survey respondents indicating that the possibility of higher tariffs is already weighing on demand for exported goods.”

He said the prospect of tariffs, coupled with weak domestic demand, is “seeing the sector cut jobs”.

Meanwhile, economists say the uncertainty over retaliatory tariffs – meaning how other countries will respond with their own policies – makes it harder to assess how things will change for everyday goods that consumers buy.

Most experts do not expect overall prices to spike as a result, but many are anticipating economic activity to slow to some degree.

This is partly because Mr Trump’s plans have provoked threats of retaliatory tariffs from affected countries, helping fuel fears of an escalating trade war.