Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its “Innovation Generation” strategy released today, the Social Mobility Commission outlines how the academic route out of poverty only benefits a small minority.

Instead, it says that a wide variety of education and training routes should be made available which reflect local needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until now there has been too much focus on the academic route of getting young disadvantaged people into top jobs via elite universities,” Alun Francis, the SMC chair, said.

“But this approach only favours the lucky few.

“We must realign social mobility policy so that it addresses a broader range of people in a wider range of places.

“What we have done here is rethink social mobility so that it is much more aligned with the real obstacles to opportunity experienced in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means recognising the key role of economy and geography.”

It comes after the SMC’s State of the Nation 2024 report found there are huge geographical disparities in social mobility outcomes across the country.

In particular, it said post-industrial, coastal and rural areas, including Barnsley and Rochdale, lag far behind London and the South East.

Instead, the Government needs to support an “innovative” economic strategy which creates fresh job opportunities, the SMC said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report found that productivity must be moved away from London and the South East, where the financial and professional service sectors are heavily concentrated.

This can be helped by supporting entrepreneurs and innovators in the regions, it said.

The SMC is setting up a new expert group to look at how best to stimulate an innovative economy and overcome the lack of investment in communities and regions like Yorkshire and the Humber.

“The Yorkshire counties are home to some fantastic examples of enterprise and entrepreneurship,” said Rob Wilson, deputy chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But our own research has shown that some parts of Yorkshire such as Barnsley, experience more challenging conditions for growth and innovation.

"The SMC has been highlighting geographical disparities, and calling for place-based action for the last two years, so the Government's recent attention to these issues is welcome.

“However, removing the barriers to opportunity will take time and investment, requiring action on multiple fronts."

The Chancellor told business and policy leaders at The Yorkshire Post’s Great Northern Conference on Tuesday that devolving powers around innovation funding would help drive investment outside of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Research and Innovation and Innovate UK, which provide grants to businesses and scientific projects, will collaborate directly with the region’s metro mayors.

In particular, the Chancellor said there would be a focus on university spinout companies - with clusters in Leeds and Sheffield.

Ms Reeves told the conference: “I think that's really exciting, because we've got fantastic universities, great entrepreneurs in our Northern cities.

“If you look at the money that comes from venture capital, private equity, it doesn't flow enough to entrepreneurs outside of London and the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are some really great initiatives to try and change that, Northern Gritstone for example, but these strategic partnerships between our mayors and these innovation bodies is a really important vehicle for bringing more research and innovation to all regions of the UK."

“I absolutely accept the argument that growth on its own is not enough,” she said.

“It's got to be felt by people in all communities in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad