South Yorkshire Police should get answers on £65m funding shortfall 'in weeks'

Mayor Oliver Coppard should find out within weeks how much financial support he will get from the Government to fill the £65 million black hole in South Yorkshire’s police funding.
Ralph Blackburn
By Ralph Blackburn

Politics Editor

Published 1st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Formal investigations were launched last year into how the mammoth shortfall was left by South Yorkshire’s Office of the Police Crime Commissioner in handing over to the combined authority.

Over the past five years, £65m has been borrowed from police reserves, which were managed by the OPCC to pay for equipment for officers, vehicles, IT gear and services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post that the Home Office will “look favourably upon South Yorkshire in the next round of funding”.

The mayor said he was hoping for a “positive announcement” on this at some point this month.

Oliver Coppard.Oliver Coppard.
Oliver Coppard.

He said a working group had been set up with the Home Office to look at the issue, and was working towards a deadline of the Spending Review in the spring.

The Government yesterday confirmed it will invest an extra £100m into neighbourhood policing, adding to £100m announced in December for England and Wales to put 13,000 more police officers on the streets by 2029.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said she was “not pretending” that police forces were not facing funding challenges, and decisions would need to be made locally on how many officers to have.

Ministers set out a provisional 3.5 per cent real-terms increase in funding for forces with a £986.9 million boost in December.

That fell short of the £1.3bn which chief constables said police forces would need to plug funding gaps over the next two years.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for finance, Chief Constable Paul Sanford, said then that the funding settlement presented “real challenges” for policing, and would “inevitably lead to cuts across forces”.

However, Mr Coppard said this put South Yorkshire Police in a “stable position” for the next 12 months, and hoped the Spending Review would help tackle the long-term funding issues.

Related topics:Home OfficeSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth YorkshireMayor
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice