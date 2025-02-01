South Yorkshire Police should get answers on £65m funding shortfall 'in weeks'

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal investigations were launched last year into how the mammoth shortfall was left by South Yorkshire’s Office of the Police Crime Commissioner in handing over to the combined authority.

Over the past five years, £65m has been borrowed from police reserves, which were managed by the OPCC to pay for equipment for officers, vehicles, IT gear and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post that the Home Office will “look favourably upon South Yorkshire in the next round of funding”.

The mayor said he was hoping for a “positive announcement” on this at some point this month.

Oliver Coppard.

He said a working group had been set up with the Home Office to look at the issue, and was working towards a deadline of the Spending Review in the spring.

The Government yesterday confirmed it will invest an extra £100m into neighbourhood policing, adding to £100m announced in December for England and Wales to put 13,000 more police officers on the streets by 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said she was “not pretending” that police forces were not facing funding challenges, and decisions would need to be made locally on how many officers to have.

Ministers set out a provisional 3.5 per cent real-terms increase in funding for forces with a £986.9 million boost in December.

That fell short of the £1.3bn which chief constables said police forces would need to plug funding gaps over the next two years.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for finance, Chief Constable Paul Sanford, said then that the funding settlement presented “real challenges” for policing, and would “inevitably lead to cuts across forces”.