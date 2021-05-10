South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings speaks at an event alongside his Chief Constable Stephen Watson in 2018. Pic: Chris Etchells

Dr Alan Billings will continue in the role he has held since 2014 after the result was declared at Barnsley Metrodome and increased his vote share to 54 per cent, up from just over 50 percent in 2014.

He promised that one of his immediate priorities was to appoint a new Chief Constable, following the departure of Stephen Watson to take on the top job at Greater Manchester Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result is a sign of hope for Labour, after losing its PCCs to the Tories in neighbouring Humberside, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire over the weekend.

The Conservatives also took 20 seats in Rotherham’s council elections on Saturday, which saw Labour only just cling on to control. And in Sheffield Labour lost control of the city council after a Green and Lib Dem surge.

Dr Billings said: “I thank the public of South Yorkshire for putting their confidence in me to be their PCC for a third time.

“I will continue to ensure that the priorities of the public are reflected in policing and crime decisions and that communities feel safe. I will continue to ensure that victims of crime have their crime investigated and receive the support they need.

“Over the last five years South Yorkshire Police has moved from being a low performing to a top performing force and one that is held up as an example to others.

“One of my immediate priorities is to appoint a new Chief Constable. I want to see someone who will enable the force to improve further, who will continue to increase officer numbers and combat crime and anti-social behaviour.I will hold the force to account but also give both officers and staff full support as they face new and emerging challenges.”

Dr Billings was up against Liberal Democrat Candidate Joe Otten, and Conservative David Chinchen. He added that he will focus on anti-social behaviour, in particular nuicance quad bikes, rural crime, road safety and organised crime.

The former priest-academic was first elected in 2014 in the aftermath of the Rotherham child sex scandal which saw his predecessor Shaun Wright resign.

The police and crime commissioner has a four-year term and is responsible for appointing the chief constable of South Yorkshire Police and publishing a five-year police and crime plan that sets out policing priorities.

Due to Covid regulations the count was delayed until today to allow local authority election votes to be counted and social distancing to be respected.

Across South Yorkshire the turnout for the police and crime commissioner elections was 30.89% (Barnsley: 28.47%, Doncaster 27.82%%, Rotherham 29.63 % and Sheffield 30.89%).

Full results

Alan Billings – 165,442 (54%)

David Chinchen – 98, 851 (32%)