A former York Council director who oversaw projects including the Station Gateway has taken the authority to an employment tribunal.

The hearing for Neil Ferris, who served as the council’s corporate director of economy and place until August, is set to be held in Leeds on Thursday, April 17.

The council declined to comment on ongoing legal proceedings after being approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Mr Ferris left his role last year after working at the council for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Neil Ferris. Pic: CYC

His profile stated he was responsible for more than £40m of council functions linked to maintenance and regeneration.

He also managed a commercial property portfolio worth more than £50m and a capital programme in excess of £300m.

The authority’s Chief Operating Officer Ian Floyd told York Press at the time of his departure that he also worked on a Guildhall refurbishment and the infrastructure for York Central.

Mr Floyd added he had also overseen a £100m flood defence scheme and worked on York’s Local Plan for development which was adopted in February.

Mr Ferris previously served as the council’s assistant director of transport, highways and waste and director of city and environmental services.

He was a director of waste companies in Merseyside prior to joining York Council and worked at North Lincolnshire Council in the 2000s.

The former council official is now listed on Companies House as a director for the Dunnington-based NJAG Ferris Solutions Ltd.

Speaking to York Press at the time Mr Ferris left the council, the authority’s Deputy Leader Coun Pete Kilbane said he was grateful for his contribution to the city.