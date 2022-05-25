Sue Gray report: Final version of partygate investigation handed over to Downing Street

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said this morning: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided her final report to the Prime Minister."

The Prime Minister is braced for more criticism in the document that has been drafted by the senior civil servant.

Following his receipt of her report – which he has pledged to publish in full – Mr Johnson will make a statement to MPs in the Commons.

Later on Wednesday, he will stage a press conference in Downing Street and address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs who will have to decide whether the findings are sufficiently serious to warrant a push to oust him.

Ms Gray’s report will give the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings.

Officials impacted by the inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.