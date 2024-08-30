Suicide rates at 25-year high as Samaritans warn of 'deadly north-south divide'

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The rate of 11.4 suicides per 100,000 people in 2023 was the highest since 1999, with three quarters of those cases amongst men.

While the rate for women was lower, it was at its highest since 1994.

Samaritans described the data as “shocking” and said it should be treated as a “public health crisis”.

Jacqui Morrissey, the charity’s assistant director of influencing, said the “shocking figures are even worse than expected and with suicide rates at their highest in over 20 years, this should be treated as a public health crisis”.

She continued: “Based on these figures, over 900 people will have died by suicide in the 55 days since the new government took power but while we immediately heard about plans for more wind turbines, it is suicide prevention that has been left blowing in the wind.

“The Government needs to get its priorities straight because lives depend on it.

“In particular, local areas must not be left scrabbling around for the funding they need to save lives, with a deadly north-south divide now opening up as rates in the North West hit twice that of London.”

The rates in the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber were all higher than the England and Wales average.

The North West was the highest at 14.7 suicides per 100,000, with Yorkshire and the Humber below at a rate of 12.3.

In the capital, there were 7.3 suicides per 100,000 people.

Samaritans described the figures as a “final wakeup call”, saying “suicide is preventable but not without real action”.

“The autumn Budget is a chance for this Government to break its silence and commit to proper investment for suicide prevention with the same ambition that we have seen drive down smoking rates,” Ms Morrissey added.

Vahe Nafilyan, head of data and analysis for social care and health at the ONS, said: “Our figures show suicide rates registered in England and Wales in 2023 were the highest in nearly 25 years. Rates increased across all age groups compared to 2022, especially among those aged 45 to 64 years.

“Males continued to account for around three-quarters of deaths by suicide, a trend seen since the mid-1990s.

“Suicide leaves a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities, and we will continue to monitor suicide registrations, to support work to protect vulnerable people at risk.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Every suicide is a tragedy and these figures show a clearly worrying trend, which this government is committed to reversing.

“We know that people with mental health issues are not getting the support or care they need. That's why we will fix our broken health system to ensure that we give mental health the attention and focus it deserves.

"Alongside acting to improve mental health support, we will work across government to tackle the underlying causes of unequal health outcomes including suicide, across the country."