In 1994, the then-government struck a deal meaning it received a surplus of the British Coal pension scheme, with Parliament’s business select committee finding that the Government had received over £4 billion.

The fund, now worth £1.5 billion, will be handed over to the pension scheme, Rachel Reeves announced in the Budget.

Almost 112,000 former mineworkers across the country will get a boost in their pensions, with Yorkshire and the Humber having the highest number of ex-miners in the country to benefit.

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, said: “This Government has kept our promise to return money rightfully owned to the ex-miners and their families- and today thousands of people will receive the money they deserve in their pension as a result.

“Today marks an end to a decades-long injustice that has denied thousands across the country the decent pension that they so undeniably deserve.

“We have delivered on our promise to right this wrong and I hope members and their families are able to enjoy the victory that they have waited far too long for.”

While long-time campaigner Stephanie Peacock, the MP for Barnsley South, told The Yorkshire Post she was “delighted”.

“I have been proud to lead the call for change in Parliament,” she said, “securing the cross-party select committee report into the scheme, which concluded that the government should not be in the business of profiting from miners’ pensions.

“It was this report that led to the manifesto commitment that the Government has now delivered on.