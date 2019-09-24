This is where each Yorkshire MP now stands on Brexit as Parliament returns

The Yorkshire Post has contacted all of the region's MPs over the past week to see where they now stand on Brexit.

Their responses show a division between Labour MPs - some of whom want to campaign for Remain in a second referendum and others who believe there should be no second deal and a revised version of Theresa May's plan should be passed by Parliament. Meanwhile Conservative MPs are increasingly willing to accept a no deal Brexit if no new agreement can be reached with the EU before October 31.

Philip Davies says he is 'relaxed' about the prospect of a no deal Brexit.

Read more: Yorkshire's Labour MPs split over Brexit approach as Tories back Boris Johnson on no deal plan

Here is the view of each local MP:

Nigel Adams, Selby and Ainsty (Conservative)

I have consistently voted to leave the EU with a deal, but sufficient numbers of MPs have blocked our departure. More delay is not an option and I believe a compromise can be made between now and October 31 but if necessary, I would support leaving without a deal on October 31.

Barry Sheerman believes Labour should be campaigning for Remain.

Stuart Andrew, Pudsey (Conservative)

I want us to leave with a deal and that is why I voted three times to do so. It’s just a shame that those who are now shouting so much against a no deal failed to do the same and let us not forget that Labour and Lib Dems were amongst them. I still hope that a deal can be reached and that my fellow MPs will vote for it should it be achieved. If not then we have no choice, we have to leave on the 31st, otherwise we will betray the instruction the British people gave us. If we fail to do so I know from the hundreds and hundreds of letters and emails I have had that people will have lost all faith in democracy.

Kevin Barron, Rother Valley (Labour)

We must respect the referendum result of 2016 and the smoothest way of doing that is to leave with a deal. I have voted for the withdrawal agreement on three occasions and will continue to support any attempts to come to an agreement.

Stephanie Peacock argues there should be no second referendum and Parliament should look to pass a deal.

Hilary Benn, Leeds Central (Labour)

Did not respond to The Yorkshire Post inquiry but speaking prior to the Labour conference vote told LBC Radio: “Our policy has moved on very significantly since last year. We were debating then whether Labour would back a confirmatory referendum and that is now our policy in all circumstances to take this back to the British people because Parliament is divided. I think we might as well be honest we are a party that believes in Remain and that is what we will campaign for at the time the referendum takes place. The idea that Labour might say we are now in favour of leaving the EU alongside Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage - you only have to express it like that to realise it is not going to happen.”

Clive Betts, Sheffield South East (Labour)

I have called for some time for a confirmatory vote. It is the only way to get Parliament together to find a way forward. It would be better to have that vote before a General Election so we can get it out the way and focus on other issues like schools and the NHS. I think we need to get on have a referendum first, maybe on Theresa May’s deal.

I would campaign for Remain. But I actually believe there should be a no deal option on the ballot paper. There are many people who believe that is what they voted for last time. How that would work would be a challenge.

Labour’s current policy is a difficult option to explain to people - to go for a deal and then campaign against it. But it would be a better leave option than we currently have.

Even if you leave without a deal, there would be years of discussions about future arrangements - a trade deal would still be needed.

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central (Labour)

Did not respond but has previously indicated backing for Labour holding a second referendum in which the party would campaign for Remain.

Tracy Brabin, Batley and Spen (Labour)

I want Britain to extend its membership of the EU so that we avoid a disastrous no-deal that would be terrible for Batley and Spen and terrible for Britain. During that extension there should be General Election, hopefully resulting in a Labour Government. At that point we would negotiate a credible ‘Leave’ deal and put that deal on the table in a binding referendum, with an option to ‘Remain’ also on the ballot.

Richard Burgon, Leeds East (Labour)

Did not respond but told Sky News after the Labour conference vote he supports the party’s current position.

Sarah Champion, Rotherham (Labour)

Did not respond but earlier this month but was part of group of MPs who brought amendment to anti no-deal legislation earlier this month calling on MPs to vote on Labour’s proposed changes to Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in an attempt to honour the result of the 2016 referendum.

Yvette Cooper, Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford (Labour)

Did not respond.

Mary Creagh, Wakefield (Labour)

Labour’s official position is that there should be a re-negotiated deal with the EU followed by another referendum with remain on the ballot paper is the right one. When people voted three years ago they did not know the shape of the deal. Leaving is much more complicated and difficult than people predicted and we know much more now than we did back then.

In any new referendum, I would campaign to remain. There is no deal that is as good as the one we have now - a key part of the worlds largest single market which protects our rights as citizens, and as workers and helps us tackle climate change and protect the environment.

There is no support in parliament for a no Deal Brexit which would kill jobs across Yorkshire , hike prices, mean food and medicine shortages, and put the Northern Ireland peace process at risk. That is why MPs from all parties came together in September to prevent Boris Johnson’s reckless attempt to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal.

Judith Cummins, Bradford South (Labour)

Did not respond.

Nic Dakin, Scunthorpe (Labour)

The British people narrowly but decisively voted to leave the EU in the 2016 Referendum. That is why I voted to trigger Article 50 to get the UK Government to negotiate a good deal with the EU that has the support of parliament. Unfortunately this has proved to be far more difficult than anyone imagined it would be.

I have been true to my promise at the 2017 General Election to support a deal that does not risk local people’s jobs and livelihoods and to oppose a No Deal Exit. It is absolutely clear that the threat of a No Deal Exit is what plunged British Steel – the largest private sector employer in the area I represent – into liquidation. So the risk to jobs of getting our future relationship with the EU wrong is very real.

With the Government and Parliament stuck, I believe it is now necessary to go back to the British people to solve the problem. That’s why I support the Labour Party’s position of putting the negotiated deal back to the British people in a confirmatory vote.

Philip Davies, Shipley (Conservative)

I support the Prime Minister in his desire to leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31. Nobody is more passionate about leaving the EU than me - I founded the Better Off Out group in Parliament back in 2006, long before it was fashionable!

For the sake of our democracy, we must implement the result of the referendum as everyone promised at the time. I stood on a manifesto promise that stated “No deal is better than a bad deal” and I am perfectly relaxed about leaving the EU without a deal. I suspect it will be easier to negotiate a good deal with them after we have left than before we have left.

David Davis, Haltemprice and Howden (Conservative)

Did not respond but said in July that a no deal exit would result in greater job losses in the EU than the UK, meaning a no deal Brexit would give the UK greater bargaining power.

He wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “We gave a small risk with significant upside opportunities: Europe faces terrible risk and no upside. You can never reliably predict an idiosyncratic institution like the EU Commission, but my hunch is very soon after a no deal departure, they will be back at the negotiating table. And looking for a deal.”

Caroline Flint, Don Valley, (Labour)

Did not respond but earlier this month but was part of group of MPs who brought amendment to anti no-deal legislation earlier this month calling on MPs to vote on Labour’s proposed changes to Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in an attempt to honour the result of the 2016 referendum.

Gill Furniss, Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough (Labour)

It is clear that a no-deal would be a catastrophe for the country and every effort must be made to avoid any outcome that leads to a no-deal. This must be our priority at this critical moment.

Robert Goodwill, Scarborough and Whitby, (Conservative)

I’m 100 per cent behind the Prime Minister. We really don’t want to leave without a deal but if that is the only way, then we would have to leave without a deal. You can’t have a strong negotiating position without being prepared to go through with your threat. With Theresa May, they never took seriously her threat to leave without a deal.

Economically, it would not be good news but if we are still in the EU on November 1 it would be curtains for the Conservative Party. The Brexit Party would be in a very strong position.

The best chance we have of a deal is with no deal on the table. In the past the reason we haven’t been able to get movement is because they always took the view we would never go without one. But Boris is bloody-minded enough to take us out without a deal and that is why they are now coming to the table.

I voted for Theresa May’s deal because it was a good starting point. Labour MPs voted against it because they didn’t want Brexit to happen.

John Grogan, Keighley (Labour)

I think we should have a further referendum before a General Election if at all possible so we can settle the question of Europe and then consider the future. I think it is likely that the Prime Minister will bring back a deal to the Commons in October based on Theresa May’s deal with essentially a backstop (probably called something els ) only applying to Northern Ireland. I think Labour should back a confirmatory referendum in those circumstances with the Prime Minister’s deal against remain.

A General Election would follow in the Spring of next year after the referendum was done. Trade unions when they are in a dispute often bring back the final deal to their members to decide upon and this course of action would be applying a similar principle . If necessary Labour should be prepared to join a broad based coalition of opposition parties to form an emergency Government and make this happen . I would campaign and vote for remain in any referendum

I am against a no deal Brexit because of the impact on the local economy and peace in Ireland. I sit on the Northern Ireland Select Committee and have listened to the Chief Constable of The Police Service of Northern Ireland warn of a return to violence in the case of changes at the border . In addition after a no deal Brexit had occurred the U.K. would still need to negotiate a deal with the European Union but from a much weaker position. Any deal after the U.K. is out would have to be supported by Parliaments and in some cases regional Parliaments from every member state

Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley (Labour)

Did not respond.

Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East (Labour)

From the outset, my position has been clear. I campaigned for Remain in the 2016 referendum and would campaign for Remain in any future referendum. I believe our future lies in Europe and we cannot turn our backs on our European partners and allies at this time of international instability, with a very conservative President in the White House and the rise of the far-right across Europe.

Leaving the EU with no deal would destroy communities across Yorkshire and, indeed, the whole country. Not only would there be food and medicine shortages affecting the poorest and most vulnerable, it would be an economic catastrophe very probably resulting in another recession. Therefore, I am not willing to support any deal or indeed no deal that puts my constituents’ jobs and livelihoods at risk.

Emma Hardy, Hull West and Hessle (Labour)

Did not respond

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne (Labour)

A spokesperson said: “John agrees with Labour’s position and does not support no deal.”

Kevin Hollinrake, Thirsk and Malton (Conservative)

Although I voted to remain in the 2016 referendum I believe that it is our democratic duty to deliver Brexit and that we must leave the EU on October 31. I would much prefer a deal, which would be better for businesses and jobs and would mean we can enjoy a positive relationship with our EU friends. However, I firmly believe that no deal should have remain an option as we cannot negotiate without it. Sadly, this has been somewhat undermined by some of my MP colleagues in Parliament when they passed a Bill requiring the Prime Minister to seek a delay to our departure if he does not reach agreement with the EU by October 19.

I believe that Mr Johnson will get a deal, but if he does not we will have to leave without one. The country badly needs a solution as everyone I speak to wants to get on with their lives and wants Parliament to focus on the other important issues such as health, social care, education, crime and housing. The whole Brexit issue is causing huge frictions between families, friends and communities and we must move on.

Imran Hussain, Bradford East (Labour)

For the past three years the Tories have plunged the country into chaos by pushing for an unrealistic and damaging Brexit deal that holds no support in the country, and which would strip vital rights and protections from people across Bradford and the rest of Yorkshire whilst doing nothing to defend jobs by pulling us out of the economically vital customs union.

Crashing out of the EU without a deal is also not the answer. Under no circumstances will I support a No-Deal Brexit that will only benefit those rich enough to escape the repercussions whilst the rest of the country is plunged into turmoil and devastation, with the OECD stating the UK will be dragged into a recession.

Without free and unhindered access to European markets, we will see the cost of a family’s weekly shop rise because of new tariffs, vital medicine shortages due to restrictions at the ports, increased privatisation in our NHS and other vital public services as they’re opened up to US markets and a crippled manufacturing sector as the 273,000 manufacturing jobs in Yorkshire face increased costs and waits in their supply chains.

It is therefore vital that we do whatever we can to avoid the devastating consequences of a bad Brexit deal or a No-Deal Brexit, and I will continue to fight for a renegotiated deal which retains the most important benefits, and for this deal to then be put back to the people with a choice between that deal and remain.

Dan Jarvis, Barnsley Central (Labour)

The notion we simply revoke Article 50 is as divisive and dangerous as marching us off a ‘no deal’ cliff edge. Nor do I believe another referendum will produce a result that provides the clarity we need and heals the divisions in our country.

We are at an impasse but there is still time to break the deadlock by securing a deal in the national interest that respects the outcome of the referendum, whilst protecting jobs, living standards and our economy. What matters most is that we regenerate the North, rebuild our communities, and invest in our infrastructure and vital public services.

Andrea Jenkyns, Morley and Outwood (Conservative)

I am glad that the Conservative Party with Boris Johnson’s leadership has made crystal clear that we will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal. While opposition MPs are trying everything they can to stop Brexit, the Government is trying to negotiate a deal and to prepare for No Deal if there is not an agreement. We will act upon the will of the people and all MPs refusing to do so should be judged by their constituents in a General Election.

Diana Johnson, Hull North (Labour)

I accepted the referendum result in 2016 and have done all that I could within the limited powers of a backbench Opposition MP to press for a deal that kept the promises made to my Hull North constituents by the Leave campaign. How can anyone do more to respect the referendum result than ask that the promises made to my constituents are kept?

Leaving with such a deal was the basis on which many of those who voted to Leave the EU were reassured to vote that way.

It’s become clearer over the past year that what was on offer from Theresa May’s Deal did not fulfil those promises made by the Leave campaign in 2016 – and most Leave voters wanted me to vote against it. So I did. I hope that Boris Johnson can now come back with a better deal that matches up to the pledges he gave - alongside David Davis, Michael Gove and many others.

It’s also clear that No Deal would also fail to keep the promises made in 2016, make my constituents poorer and less secure and be the start – not the end – of many years of continuing upheaval.

Three years on from the Referendum, Labour’s position in dealing with the dilemma before us - putting any deal back to the people in a specific Brexit referendum - is the right one.

Moreover, if what is now on offer is so different from what was promised in 2016, it is fair that any deal the Prime Minister can agree and Remain should both be on any ballot paper. But whatever the decision, it must be implemented for better or worse. Many people on all sides just want a conclusion, some certainty and stability.

What is not acceptable is the opportunist Lib Dem position where they had a campaign demanding an in/out referendum ten years ago, blatantly failed to accept the result since 2016 and now want Brexit abandoned without asking voters in a referendum again.

Andrew Jones, Harrogate and Knaresborough (Conservative)

The overwhelming majority of politicians promised to uphold the result of the referendum. I did. I keep my promises. I want us to leave with a deal. I voted three times to do so. Therefore I support the Government’s preferred outcome of leaving on 31 October with a deal.

Greg Knight, East Yorkshire, (Conservative)

I support the Prime Minister and his policy on Brexit. The public voted to leave in 2016 and this issue has dragged on far too long.

We should leave the EU, as the Prime Minister has promised, on 31 October 2019 with (preferably) but if not, without, a deal.

I campaigned for 'Leave' and will to continue to support decisions that seek to deliver the democratic outcome of the 2016 UK referendum, which was supported by 60.4 per cent of voters in East Yorkshire.

Holly Lynch, Halifax (Labour)

On leave so unable to respond

Rachael Maskell, York Central (Labour)

Labour has acted responsibly to prevent a catastrophic ‘no deal’ , since this would seriously damage our economy, jobs and risk access to food and medicines. However we know that the Brexit impasse is not only disruptive to business and the whole country, but is a major distraction from us being able to address the serious domestic crises from rising crime to long waits in our understaffed NHS, our housing shortage to low wage, insecure jobs.

Unlike the Lib Dems who will not ask the people how they want to proceed, and the Tories who are quite content with a ‘no deal’, Labour will go to the country with a Referendum and now that people have had an insight of what Brexit will really mean, not least by the revelations of Operation Yellowhammer, ask people if they want to leave on a deal or Remain in the European Union.

I believe that with each day that passes, other issues are being ignored, so I want us to move rapidly to a public vote, and will be campaigning for the UK to be part of the transformative agenda which the new Parliament and Commission are proposing which will make a real difference to my community, not least those who are worst off.

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North (Labour)

Did not respond

Jared O’Mara, Sheffield Hallam (independent)

Did not respond.

Melanie Onn, Great Grimsby, (Labour)

Did not respond but earlier this month but was part of group of MPs who brought amendment to anti no-deal legislation earlier this month calling on MPs to vote on Labour’s proposed changes to Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in an attempt to honour the result of the 2016 referendum.

Stephanie Peacock, Barnsley East (Labour)

I have been clear since the day I was elected that I respect the decision made by the people of Barnsley and the country in 2016.

We voted to leave the European Union, and I continue to support that end. But we can’t keep on dragging out our exit; the decision was made, and we have to leave.

That’s why, working alongside colleagues from the cross-party MPs for a Deal parliamentary group, I successfully sponsored an amendment to the recent Bill on ‘no deal’ that would mean any proposed extension could only be implemented to leave with a deal, not as a means to keeping us in the EU indefinitely or undermining the 2016 referendum result.

This amendment makes sure we work together to move forward and get on with an orderly and reliable exit from the EU, and we get this issue sorted soon.

However, under the new Prime Minister we have seen a reckless approach that threatens jobs, livelihoods, and even the health and security of people in Barnsley.

Leaving without a deal, at all costs, has been widely condemned as an unnecessary risk across the board.

The Government’s own analysis on the potential impacts of leaving without a deal were staggering.

Problems with the supply of vital medicines, job losses, decreases in food choice and an increase in price, rises in public disorder and community tension were all flagged amongst other issues.

Boris Johnson and his millionaire cronies may have no problem taking those risks with no deal, but we know full well it won’t be him affected afterwards. Because most of all, the analysis outlined those already vulnerable and struggling in towns like ours are most at risk.

Whilst Boris may, I am simply not willing to take these risks for my constituents. And they are the findings of independent experts and specialists in a range of fields.

They are not simply ‘project fear’, and to dismiss them as such is irresponsible and blind to the warnings and evidence in front of us. I respect the decision to leave the EU, but we simply cannot do so in a way that poses such a needless threat to people in my community.

What’s more, to leave without a deal won’t be the end to this saga. On the contrary, exiting in this way will fire the starting gun on more negotiations, more discussions, more discontent and confrontation, and more Brexit-related issues for years – and possibly decades – to come.

But in the meantime, we have a Prime Minister who has shut down Parliament, excluded elected representatives, and attacked the very principles that hold our democratic system together.

Instead, he should be doing everything he can to ensure a prompt exit in a way that does not pose a risk to people in Barnsley and brings the country back together. For me, that means leaving with a deal that satisfies everyone.

That means a deal that respects the result, takes back control and formally removes us from the mechanisms of the EU, but also maintains the employment rights, consumer protections, environmental safeguards that people depend on, and protects our vital public services from a dodgy trade deal with the likes of Donald Trump. With our community and country divided, to chase either remain or no deal risks driving an irreparable schism through society.

I’m ready and waiting to back a deal that prevents this, and I want to get this episode over and done with as much as anybody. Because then, and only then, can we really start addressing the issues that affect people’s day to day lives; the devastating damage done to our NHS, local policing, children and early years’ services, and the other public services that have been devastated by a near-decade of austerity under the Tories.

Andrew Percy, Brigg and Goole, (Conservative)

Most galling to me is that those who are most vociferous in demanding we block a no deal exit are the ones who themselves have voted against our leaving on a deal on three occasions. They simply are not being honest.

I've always thought the only way we can get Parliament to agree our exit is by agreeing a deal but I've now come to the view that this House of Commons is never going to agree to any deal because it simply does not accept the will of the people. I actually think they've been taking us for fools and pretending to accept the result whilst all the time secretly planning to delay, delay and delay in the hope people just get worn down and give up on Brexit altogether.

We might very well need a general election to sort this out because there seems to be no other resolution to this.

Rachel Reeves, Leeds West (Labour)

Did not respond but has previously backed a second vote and called on Labour to campaign for Remain should another vote take place.

Naz Shah, Bradford West (Labour)

A spokesman said: “Naz stands in line with the Labour position that a new deal should be re-negotiated and then put to the people. Her priority at the moment, is to continue to fight for an election.”

Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield (Labour)

We are a great national party hoping to be in Government. We have got to have a bold policy. We should get a referendum and campaign to revoke Article 50.

Let’s be honest and let’s be absolutely clear, people are looking for honesty in their politics.

As MPs, we are told to think and act in the best interests of our constituents and our country.

Alec Shelbrooke, Elmet and Rothwell (Conservative)

Did not respond

Paula Sherriff, Dewsbury (Labour)

Three years ago, the Conservatives were tasked by the public to negotiate a passable Brexit deal. They have utterly failed to achieve a deal that satisfies either public or parliament, and, in the meantime, we’ve seen our local hospitals, schools and police left understaffed, underfunded and undervalued.

It is now time for the public to have a say over the way forward, out of the crisis, and to stop the Tory government from plunging Britain into a ruinous No Deal Brexit.

I share the frustration that areas like ours have been held back by decades without serious investment, while regions like London and the South-East have become wealthier. But leaving the EU will do nothing to address that.

Vote Leave told people round here that we would be leaving the EU with a deal which would leave working people better off and that they would be taking back control. But I do not believe that those who voted to leave in 2016, voted for our area, our national security, our public services, and our economy to become weaker. I cannot and will not allow that to happen.

I am committed to doing everything I can to stop No Deal, as well as getting a general election and a Labour government. I will be supporting a referendum to give the people the Final Say, and in that I will be campaigning to Remain and reform. We need to reform the EU, to build a more democratic, social Europe, but most of all we need to reform Britain – and invest in our communities – so that it works for the many, not just the few.

Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge (Liberal Democrat)

Liberal Democrats want to stop Brexit and give the people the democratic final say. We’ve always called for a People’s Vote and will continue to do so. If there is a General Election instead of, or before, a People’s Vote then we’re offering voters a way to stop Brexit by electing a Liberal Democrat majority government.

Julian Smith, Skipton and Ripon (Conservative)

Did not respond.

Alex Sobel, Leeds North West (Labour)

The immediate priority is to avoid a catastrophic No Deal Brexit which Boris Johnson’s incompetent negotiation and legally dubious shutdown of Parliament makes all the more likely. After that I support Labour’s position that any Brexit deal must go back to the people in a confirmatory public vote which includes that deal and staying in the EU. Labour Party Conference takes place next week and nearly all of the 90 motions on Brexit support this position and say Labour’s official position must be to get the best deal for the UK. It is clear this would be to stay as a member of the EU.

Note: Response sent prior to Labour conference vote

Graham Stuart, Beverley and Holderness (Conservative)

Did not respond but he said in summer: “With Boris’s appointment, many of my constituents have heightened concerns about a ‘no deal’ Brexit. I voted for Theresa May’s deal as I share these. However, while I hope that Boris’s team can secure a better deal, we must now leave the European Union by 31 October. Economic worries are not unfounded, but trust in our democracy must be protected, and the decision of the people must be respected.”

Julian Sturdy, York Outer (Conservative)

I agree with the government’s position that we should leave the EU on October 31, because it is important politicians keep their promise that the 2016 referendum result would be respected. I am very encouraged by the latest news of progress in talks with the EU and Dublin.

I welcome the Prime Minister’s intention to hold a new parliamentary vote on a withdrawal agreement on 21st-22nd October. No deal is not my preferred outcome, but I also feel we cannot indefinitely kick the can down the road. We must have a final resolution, and end this continuous uncertainty. I therefore hope Ministers’ ongoing positive discussions with EU leaders produce a withdrawal agreement that can pass the Commons.

Rishi Sunak, Richmond, (Conservative)

Did not respond.

Jon Trickett, Hemsworth (Labour)

Did not respond but following the Labour conference to back Jeremy Corbyn’s stance on Brexit and not explicitly support Remain, he tweeted: “A radical party determined to transform our country behind a radical leader unites to face the future … confident we can win.”

Karl Turner, Hull East (Labour)

Did not respond

Martin Vickers, Cleethorpes (Conservative)

“A week is a long time in politics.” This phrase is so often used that is verges on being a cliché, however, it is difficult to disagree with the sentiment at this time. In the 7 weeks since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, there has been a great deal of activity. It is fair to say that people have differing views on the approach he should take, but it is undeniable that Mr Johnson is providing the country with the decisive leadership that we have lacked over the last couple of years.

The new Government has made its commitment to delivering Brexit by October 31 abundantly clear. Every member of the cabinet has signed up to this pledge as well as keeping the option of no deal on the table. This is essential if we are to prove to the EU that we are serious about leaving, come what may, in order to get the best deal for Britain. I fully support this clear and unambiguous position which contrasts greatly with the indecisive and purposefully vague policy of the Labour Party.

Over the last few weeks we have seen Labour’s position continue to shift more and more to a remain stance. Jeremy Corbyn refuses to keep no deal on the table meaning he will be forced to accept whatever terms the EU dictates. Corbyn has tried to pull the wool over voters' eyes by pretending to lead both a remain and leave party. The illusion is shattered. Labour is now an unequivocal remain party.

We still hear talk about ‘crashing out of the EU without a deal’. Since 2016, work has been underway to prepare the country for the potential of a no deal Brexit and this has been greatly accelerated since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister. The Government will ensure that measures are in place to ensure food, medicine and people can flow in and out of the country.

Much excitement has been created from the publication of the so-called ‘Operation Yellowhammer’ report. It must be stressed that this is a worst-case scenario evaluation and not something that the Government foresees being likely to occur. Whilst it gives the Remainers ammunition to continue their campaign to overturn the will of the people, the reality is that planning for all eventualities is the role of a responsible Government. What is important is that the Government has a plan to mitigate against any risks we face.

It is worth remembering that much of the outrage we hear expressed on news channels comes from within the ‘Westminster Bubble’. This bubble is out of touch with the trends of public opinion across the rest of the country. There is no doubt that my constituents like what they hear from Boris Johnson.

It is clear that the only way to resolve the current situation is to hold an early General Election. Unfortunately, the ability to call an election is no longer the gift of the Prime Minister. For the first time ever, not just once but twice, Labour MPs failed to support the Government’s call for an election. Never in history has an opposition effectively voiced its confidence in the Government by voting against an election. It is not difficult to determine why. In contrast to Corbyn’s dither and delay over Brexit and economic policies that will harm our country, Boris Johnson will deliver for Britain.

Under the Conservatives, we will support local communities by recruiting 20,000 extra police officers, providing an extra £20 billion for the NHS and more for our schools and armed forces. We trust the people and will deliver Brexit by October 31.

Thelma Walker, Colne Valley (Labour)

I am very comfortable with our present position which will unite the country and give people the choice of a deal or to remain.

Once the choice is put to the nation I will be campaigning to Remain as I have consistently since 2016.

Labour's policy has stated clearly that we would hold a referendum on any Brexit outcome, with credible leave and remain options on the ballot in order to provide a genuine democratic choice to reflect the full range of views that still exist around the issue.

Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley (Conservative)

I wholeheartedly agree with the stance taken by the Prime Minister.

Following the Referendum in 2016, I made it clear that we must honour the result of the Referendum. I was firmly of the opinion that leaving the EU with a deal which provided security for businesses, whilst giving us control of our money, laws and borders, should be the priority for the Government.

I still believe that leaving the EU with a deal would be the best outcome for the UK and I urge our European partners to work with the Government so that we can come up with alternative arrangements for those parts of the previous withdrawal agreement (such as the ‘Irish backstop’) which both myself and colleagues had serious concerns about. If the Europeans are unwilling to agree upon a new deal then we must leave the EU on October 31 without a deal.

Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central (Labour)

Did not respond