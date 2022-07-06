Children's Minister Will Quince and Schools Minister Robin Walker both quit on Wednesday morning, and were followed shortly after by Treasury minister John Glen.

A cohort of more junior Parliamentary Private Secretaries (PPS) have also handed letters to the Prime Minister, taking the total tally of resignations to 15 by 11:15am.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Quince said on Wednesday morning that he "had no choice but to tender my resignation" after repeating inaccurate information given to him by Downing Street about the issue to the media on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London.

It followed Rishi Sunak resigning as Chancellor and Sajid Javid leaving his post as Health Secretary yesterday, swiftly followed by a series of other resignations by MPs in more junior posts.

Mr Walker's letter pointed to the departures of his colleagues, as he said that the loss of "two of our brightest talents from the top team" signals a "worrying narrowing of the broad church that I believe any Conservative government should seek to achieve."

He went on: "I have publicly supported you as leader of our party and Prime Minister but I am afraid I feel I can do so no longer."

Meanwhile, Mr Glen said that "the country deserves better" and told Mr Johnson that "recent events concerning the handling of the appointment of the former Deputy Chief Whip, and the poor judgement you have shown, have made it impossible for me to square continued service with me conscience."

The resignations of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid last night signalled a steady stream of departures from the Conservative top team

Bim Afolami quit as Tory vice-chair live on TV, Theo Clarke and Andrew Murrison resigned as trade envoys and ministerial aides Jonathan Gullis, Saqib Bhatti, Nicola Richards and Virginia Crosbie left their roles.

Solicitor General Alex Chalk also quit on Tuesday night.

The controversy stemming from the resignation of Mr Pincher had engulfed Downing Street in recent days, as the Prime Minister faced questions about how much he knew of the allegations and rumours surrounding the Tory MP before he was appointed as deputy chief whip.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at the upmarket Carlton Club, but Mr Johnson knew about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

It emerged on Tuesday that Mr Johnson had been aware Mr Pincher had been found to have behaved inappropriately when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019 after days of Downing Street claiming that the Prime Minister had not known about specific concerns.

Mr Quince's letter said: “Dear Prime Minister. Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No 10 ahead of Monday’s media round, which we now know to be inaccurate.

“It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as minister for children and families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.

“It has been an honour to serve in government since 2019 at both the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Education.

“Reaching this decision has not been easy. Stepping away from a job I love, where we are working every day to improve the life chances of vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people up and down our country, pains me greatly.

“I will miss it hugely but pledge to do all I can to continue this important work from the backbenches.

“I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my sincere thanks to the hundreds of dedicated and hard-working civil servants with whom it has been a pleasure to work.”

Ms Trott also resigned her role as parliamentary private secretary to the Secretary of State for Transport on Wednesday morning.

She said in a Facebook post: “Trust in politics is – and must always be – of the upmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost.

“Thank you to all of you who have written to me expressing your views. I have read them carefully, and taken them into consideration as part of my decision.

“I have, and will always, put the residents of Sevenoaks and Swanley front and centre of my work in Westminster.”

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid, both potential leadership rivals, offered sharp criticisms of Mr Johnson in their resignation letters.

Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Tory former Brexit minister Lord David Frost supported their resignations, noting they had done so after he similarly stepped down in December.

“Other Cabinet ministers now need to consider whether they are truly happy with the current direction of travel”, Lord Frost wrote in the Telegraph, adding that Mr Johnson should quit his post or risk “taking the party and the Government down with him”.

The Prime Minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was found to have behaved inappropriately when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this Government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”

MPs were told that Mr Johnson had not recalled being told about the earlier 2019 allegations.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the then foreign secretary, gave Mr Pincher a dressing down over his “inappropriate” conduct “in no uncertain terms” at the time and the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team was also involved.

No 10 had initially claimed Mr Johnson had not been aware of any “specific allegations”, after Mr Pincher’s dramatic resignation.

By Monday that line had evolved to acknowledge the Prime Minister was aware of “allegations that were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint”.

This latest row followed closely on a number of other setbacks for the Prime Minister.

His authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support.

The loss of crunch by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield in June triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden, while there is still lingering anger over coronavirus lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson still retains the support of several Cabinet ministers including Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Therese Coffey and Ben Wallace, with universities minister Michelle Donelan now taking on the education portfolio.

Yet the hours after Mr Sunak and Mr Javid quit brought further resignations from Government.

The Prime Minister’s fate may ultimately lie with backbench MPs if the Tory 1922 Committee’s rules are changed to allow another confidence vote within 12 months.

Allies of Mr Johnson believe that is unlikely as it would leave any future leader with a “gun to their head”.

More immediately, Mr Johnson will endure a grilling from MPs on all sides of the House on Wednesday at Prime Minister’s Questions, while later he will be interrogated by the Commons Liaison Committee.

That is likely to be a particularly brutal grilling, with the committee, chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, peopled with a host of Tory MPs far from sympathetic to his leadership.

Ministers loyal to Mr Johnson, who will need to re-shuffle various Government roles following the resignations, had rallied round him following the Tuesday night resignations.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said he “consistently gets all the big decisions right”, while Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said the mandate won at the 2019 general election “should not be taken away from him because a number of people resign”.

Mr Rees-Mogg, who spoke to Mr Johnson on Tuesday night, said he remained “unflappable”.

It remains to be seen if Mr Johnson, who has established a reputation for escaping controversy, will survive the coming weeks.

Seven in 10 Britons say Boris Johnson should resign, according to a snap YouGov poll of more than 3,000 people, while the Times newspaper used an editorial to call on Mr Johnson to go.

“Every day that he remains deepens the sense of chaos. For the good of the country, he should go,” it said.

At The Yorkshire Post, we are committed to speaking truth to power on behalf of the people who call God’s Own County their home. Our political team and Westminster Correspondent are Yorkshire's eyes and ears in the corridors of power.