Ticketholders look forward to 'once in a lifetime' Buckingham Palace jubilee concert

The Platinum Party at the Palace will see performances from acts including Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys, as well as appearances from stars such as Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, and Elton John

Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra will also feature throughout the evening, which will be broadcast live on television.

Those who have successfully got their hands on some of the 10,000 ballot tickets have shared their excitement ahead of one of the Bank Holiday weekend’s headline events.

Undated BBC handout artist impression of the stage outside Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Party at the Palace which will be shown live on BBC One as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

“I screamed if I’m honest, I shouted: ‘Oh my God,’” Tania Scott, 48, said.

“My husband was in the kitchen and I was watching TV from the sofa.

“I heard a notification on my phone, I saw the word ‘congratulations’ and was expecting spam. I opened it and couldn’t believe it.

“We were both over the moon, messaging family and letting them know the good news.”

Sophie Phillips, 35, from Northamptonshire said she feels “lucky” to have secured a place at the concert.

“It’s a once in a lifetime event,” the administrator said.

“We’ll be staying overnight and enjoying the whole weekend in London.”

“I’m excited about getting to see all those famous stars in one day, being a part of the whole atmosphere.”

However, the Queen will not be in Central London so see the show in person, and is instead due to be watching on television from Windsor.

It comes after she pulled out of both visiting the Epsom Derby today and yesterday’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are preparing to deliver public tributes at the concert to the Queen from the event.

A total of 22,000 spectators are expected to attend the event outside Buckingham Palace,

Ahead of his performance, Sir Rod Stewart said the Queen “has always been a part of my life”.

Speaking to BBC News yesterday, he said: “It’s pride, it’s pride in being British, it’s the pageantry, the romance. I mean, I’ve grown up with this woman, you know, I was seven when when she came to the throne, so she’s always been part of my life, you know, and the fact that I’ve met her on several occasions makes it even more important for me.”

“She’s, as I said, she’s been so much part of my life. It’s almost, I don’t know, almost like a sister, you know. She’s always been in the background of my life”, he added.

Sir Rod, who was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity, also said the show was “nerve-wracking”, despite having played countless concerts.

Recalling a previous concert he played attended by the Queen, he said: “I’ve met her on a couple occasions” as well as the Duke of Edinburgh.

He also told the programme he will be singing a song he has previously never performed and has been unable to rehearse.