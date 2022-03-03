The Conservative leadership said they would only turn off the lights between midnight and 5am in rural areas where residents had asked for it, as part of a one-year trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said the idea would save cash and would have no impact on crime.

The Conservatives suggested switching some streetlights off in parts of the district where residents have demanded it.

But Labour scolded the idea and two of the Tories' 17 councillors - Akef Akbar and Karl Johnson - voted against their party's proposals, having sat apart from their colleagues in the council chamber on Wednesday.

A third, Simon Fishwick, abstained.

A Conservative source later said there were "massive" divisions in the party, described the situation as a "diabolical shambles" and said that some councillors were "being heard more than others."

Presenting the Conservatives' proposals, group leader Nic Stansby said: "Residents have been asking for the lights to be dimmed in certain hours.

Tory group leader Coun Nic Stansby said the idea was in response to residents' concerns.

"With the advent of the new LED lights, they've a more natural light as opposed to the orange glow that the old phosphorus lamps used to have.

"This is causing residents quite a bit of concern. We are responding to those concerns.

"It's a 50/50 split. Some people like the new lights and some don't.

"As the victim of a serious assault myself, not in Wakefield, all the streetlights in the world couldn't have prevented that attack."

Tory councillor Akef Akbar was one of two to vote against his own party, saying he couldn't support the idea on public safety grounds.

Coun Stansby said the £225,000 the scheme could save would allow three social workers posts in the council's children's services department to be reinstated, having been recently cut.

She and senior colleagues also quoted scientific studies, which have suggested the behaviour of birds and other wildlife is disrupted by the light emitted from LEDs.

They also pointed out that similar schemes have been adopted in Leeds, York and parts of Wales.

Some on social media defended the proposal after it came to light this week, though others were sceptical and echoed fears around public safety.

Frontbench Labour councillor Michael Graham said: "I genuinely don't believe there are people asking for the streetlights to be turned off.

"In this chamber last year we spoke about keeping young women and girls safe on the streets, in light of what happened to Sarah Everard.

"To have you then bringing this forward the next year, it's absolute lunacy.

"I think we need some sensible leadership on the Opposition benches and if rumour has it we might get some soon."

Councillor Akbar, who stood alone among his Tory colleagues last month when he called for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister, also spoke out against the idea.

"What about people who work in bars in stores at night and have to walk at night?

"I have to speak for the young, the elderly and for women.

"I think dark streets present a massive security risk, notwithstanding the CCTV cameras in various places.

"I can't support this motion and that's on behalf of the residents I represent."