Tories call on Boris Johnson to step aside and have caretaker Prime Minister take over

Number 10 sources said this morning that Mr Johnson would remain as Prime Minister until a successor is appointed, anticipating that to be in time for the party’s annual conference in the autumn.

However, a number of Conservatives have made clear that the Mr Johnson should be out of Downing Street before then.

George Freeman, who resigned as science minister earlier this morning, tweeted: “Now PM has finally done the decent thing he needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty, allow her to appoint a Caretaker under whom Ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly.”

File photo dated 15/09/20 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street

There were similar sentiments from Nick Gibb, who was schools minister from 2015 until September last year and said: “As well as resigning as Party leader the PM must resign his office.

“After losing so many ministers, he has lost the trust and authority required to continue.

"We need an acting PM who is not a candidate for leader to stabilise the government while a new leader is elected.”