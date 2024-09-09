Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wetherby and Easingwold MP originally backed Dame Priti Patel, but after she was eliminated in the first ballot he has leant his support to the former Home Secretary.

It is a big boost for Mr Cleverly’s campaign just hours before the second round of MP voting on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement sent exclusively to the Yorkshire Post, Sir Alec said: “I was disappointed that Dame Priti Patel didn’t get through to the next round.

“I am clear that our next leader must be someone that can garner the respect of all wings of the Conservative party.

“They must be dedicated to Conservative values, and unite us around those values.

“James Cleverly is that leader. He has the skills and experience needed to win back the voters that we lost in 2024, and the ability to communicate a positive Conservative vision for our country.

“With James as our leader, we can win at the next opportunity.”

Five candidates are challenging for the leadership – Mr Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat – with the winner announced on November 2.

Mr Jenrick emerged as the frontrunner to replace Rishi Sunak as Dame Priti was eliminated from the contest last week/

Former immigration minister Mr Jenrick picked up 28 votes in the first ballot of MPs, with bookmakers’ favourite Kemi Badenoch in second place on 22.

Mr Cleverly was one vote behind on 21, Shadow Security Minister Tom Tugendhat on 17 and Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride on 16.

Another candidate will be eliminated tomorrow before the final four take their campaigns to the Tory conference starting on September 29.

After that, MPs will carry out further rounds of voting to select two final candidates for the party’s grassroots to choose between, with the result of the members’ ballot announced on November 2.

Charlie Dewhirst, the new Tory MP for Bridlington and The Wolds, has also thrown his support behind Mr Cleverly.

He said: “A lack of unity has been a significant part of our downfall at the recent general election.

“I am backing James Cleverly for the next leader of the Conservative Party as he is the only that can bring every wing of our Party together.

“Without a doubt, he has proven himself to be one of the most effective communicators in the Conservative Party with the ability to get out there and sell our Conservative vision for the country.”

While Shadow Business Secretary Kevin Hollinrake has thrown his weight behind Ms Badenoch.