Traders have been left feeling “suicidal” due to the devastating impact Holmfirth’s regeneration is having on local shop owners.

The town is the subject of the £10.3m Holmfirth Town Centre Access Plan (HTCAP) which is designed to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions, improve journey times, encourage active travel and make the town more accessible. The scheme makes up part of the village’s wider ‘Blueprint’ project, with work beginning last March.

But the levels of disruption are causing shop owners serious problems. Several businesses, including Peak Footwear and Plants in the Holme, have closed in the last year, with disruption from roadworks playing a part in the decisions to shut up shop.

Yesterday (October 20), Holmfirth traders spoke out against the “bombshell” news that Hollowgate will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from November 3 until November 24, and to through traffic only from tomorrow (October 22) until November 3. The move is to allow drainage works to be carried out and a footbridge to be demolished.

A view of Hollowgate, Holmfirth, before the market hall was demolished

Traders have been told that “marshalls” will be on hand to help people get to and from their businesses during this closure.

The strength of feeling was brought to the attention of the Cabinet as a petition was handed in during the meeting today (October 21) on the back of the serious impacts the scheme is having on the wellbeing of some local business owners. Spokesperson Isobel said: “I’m here to present this petition which was started on Saturday in response to two business owners expressing suicidal thoughts following devastating news outlined in Kirklees’ newsletter handed out just days before the proposed plans to close Hollowgate to both pedestrians and vehicles in November.

“Hollowgate is furthest from the main car parks having lost Huddersfield Road Car Park and as such has suffered greatly for the last 16 months of disruption. Town centre parking is removed. Thirty-three per cent of annual revenue is made in November and December.

“We beg Kirklees to reconsider cauterising the street in these two months. Could you possibly move work either earlier in October or later to January? The gridlock it will create on the newly resurfaced roads will trigger negative social media saying ‘avoid Holmfirth’. It will push businesses and residents over the brink.

“We planned around your advice – 72 weeks of works, a maximum of nine days closure, and pedestrian access throughout. Now we all face massive debt and loss of custom due to this closure.”

Leader of the Council, Cllr Carole Pattison, explained that ordinarily, petitions would be passed to the relevant cabinet member to be addressed outside of the meeting. Due to the severity of the situation, she asked Cabinet Member for Transport and Housing, Cllr Moses Crook, to address the matter of mental health during the meeting.

Councillor Crook said the petition would be read “very carefully”. He said: “On the point that Carole raises around people who are suffering from acute mental health crises, I would strongly recommend that the appropriate emergency services are contacted as a matter of urgency in those cases. I realise now that we have put in place support for those people in so much as we’ve been able to and you’ve also done something in that line yourself, so – grateful for that support.

