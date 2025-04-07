Trump's tariffs: Prime Minister calls for 'cool heads' as stock markets plummet again

Starmer confirms net zero changes

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed changes to some of the Government’s net zero vehicle policies in a response to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

he Prime Minister announced extra flexibility in the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate as the automotive industry phases out petrol and diesel cars and vans.

Sales of hybrid cars which cannot be plugged in to charge will be allowed to continue until 2035, although the Government confirmed the sale of purely petrol or diesel-powered cars will be banned from 2030.

While supercars - such as those sold at McLaren in South Yorkshire - will be allowed to be sold beyond the 2030 deadline.

“Because we’re not ideological about how we cut carbon emissions, we’re also going to make sure that cleaner, efficient petrol cars sold before 2030 count towards your EV mandate,” Sir Keir said.

“That will be good for British car manufacturers, like this one here.”

He explained: “British electric cars running off clean British power made by British workers. British cars for British workers.”

The announcement split the automotive sector down the middle. Environmental and pro-EV groups criticised the Government’s relaxation of sales rules, but the car industry insisted the measures do not go far enough.

“After months of uncertainty, we strongly welcome the Government confirming the 2030 phase out date and the headline trajectories for EV sales,” Vicky Read, chief executive of Charge UK, the trade body for EV charging businesses, said.

“There is no doubt that the UK’s future is electric. However, by introducing back door amendments the ZEV Mandate has been weakened, creating uncertainty for investment in EV charging infrastructure.”

Concerns have been raised that this could reduce the roll out of electric vehicle charging points, with Yorkshire and the Humber already having the lowest number per capita in Great Britain.