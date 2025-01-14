Tulip Siddiq resigns as City Minister after corruption allegations

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampstead and Highgate MP referred herself to the Government’s Independent Advisor on Ministerial Standards, Sir Laurie Magnus, after questions were raised about her links to Bangladeshi politics and properties allegedly gifted to her by foreign political parties.

Her role as City Minister included countering money laundering, economic crime and illicit finance.

Sir Laurie found she had not breached the Ministerial Code, however advised the Prime Minister that he should “consider her ongoing responsibilities in the light of this”.

In his letter to Sir Keir, he said: “It is regrettable that she was not more alert to the potential reputational risks - both to her and the Government - arising from her close family’s association with Bangladesh”.

Following this, Ms Siddiq sent her resignation letter to the Prime Minister yesterday.

Tulip Siddiq has left the UK government | Victoria Jones/PA Wire

She said: “I want to assure you that I acted and have continued to act with full transparency.”

However, she added: “It is clear that continuing my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of the Government.”

Ms Siddiq previously pulled out of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ trip to China in order to deal with the allegations against her.

In response, Sir Keir said he accepted the resignation with “sadness” and added that he wants “to be clear that the door remains open for you going forward”.

She will be replaced by Emma Reynolds.

Ms Siddiq’s aunt is the former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile after being deposed last year.

The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

The former minister was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which large sums of cash are said to have been embezzled.

Ms Siddiq has also come under intense scrutiny over her use of properties in London linked to her aunt’s allies.

She was reportedly given an apartment in King’s Cross in 2004 by Abdul Motalif, an associate of members of the Awami League party in Bangladesh.

Ms Siddiq had also reportedly lived in a flat in Hampstead, north London, which had been given to her sister by lawyer Moin Ghani, who had represented the Hasina administration.

Sir Laurie said he did not identify “evidence of improprieties” from Ms Siddiq in relation to these properties.

However, he added: “It has not been possible to retrieve documentation confirming that prevailing financial and tax regulations have been followed.”

Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus previously said London properties used by Ms Siddiq should be investigated and handed back to his government if they were acquired through “plain robbery”.