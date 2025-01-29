UK population to reach 72.5m by mid-2032 because of net migration, ONS predicts

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sir Keir Starmer has rejected setting an "arbitrary" cap, while Downing Street vowed that the Government would set out a “comprehensive plan” to significantly reduce migration.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects the rise from 67.6m in mid-2022 will be driven almost entirely by net migration, with the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country estimated to total 4.9m over the 10-year period.

This is compared to the natural change in population – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be “around zero”.

The data, published yesterday, assumes the level of net migration will average 340,000 a year from mid-2028 onwards, lower than current levels.

The number of births compared to the number of deaths across the period is estimated to be almost identical – 6.8m.

While births are projected to increase slightly, deaths are also projected to rise due to the relatively large number of people reaching older ages who were born during the so-called baby boom in the wake of the Second World War.

Passport control at Manchester Airport. PIC: Peter Powell/PA Wire

The estimates mean the overall UK population is projected to rise by 7.3 per cent between mid-2022 and mid-2032, compared with an increase of 6.1 per cent over the previous 10 years.

Conservative Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp described the projection as “shocking and unacceptable”, adding: “It can and must be stopped from materialising” as he called for a “hard, binding legal cap on visas issued each year”.

Mr Philp was a Home Office minister when net migration hit a record high of 906,000 in the 12 months to June 2023, when Rishi Sunak was Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “We’re going to publish a White Paper to set out a comprehensive plan to end these staggeringly high migration numbers.

“As the Prime Minister has previously said, we had a supposed cap in place before and it didn’t have any meaningful impact on reducing immigration.

“So he doesn’t think that setting an arbitrary cap, as previous governments have done, is the best way forward in terms of significantly reducing migration.”

James Robards, from the ONS, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by almost five million over the next decade. The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero.

“Our latest projections also highlight an increasingly ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3m by 2047. This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy.”

England’s population is projected to grow more quickly than other UK nations in the decade to mid-2032, increasing by 7.8 per cent, compared with 5.9 per cent for Wales, 4.4 per cent for Scotland and 2.1 per cent for Northern Ireland.