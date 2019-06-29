Welcome to Yorkshire will NOT publish promises made to unlock £320,000 of taxpayers’ money

WELCOME TO Yorkshire has refused to reveal details of pledges made to officials at a meeting on Thursday which unlocked £320,000 of taxpayers’ money.

West and North Yorkshire councillors were given assurances in a letter from the tourism body’s finance director ahead of signing off their next tranche of funding.

Sir Gary Verity is the former chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.

Change the law so Welcome to Yorkshire meets Freedom of Information rules after Sir Gary Verity scandals – The Yorkshire Post says

The meeting in Leeds was told that the finance director of Welcome to Yorkshire had provided “reassurances around the organisation.”

It also offered “greater accountability in future”.

Gary Verity refuses to be interviewed for Welcome to Yorkshire expenses and bullying inquiries

Welcome to Yorkshire receives about half of its £4m a year budget from local authorities and some councils have withheld funding until inquiries into former chief executive Sir Gary Verity’s resignation, and governance arrangements, have been published.

When asked to do so by this newspaper, a spokeswoman refused to disclose the contents of the letter. “Welcome to Yorkshire acknowledges there will be greater accountability and oversight of the monies required in the future and will look to achieve this in a transparent and flexible way through a formal funding agreement,” she said.

“Quarterly review meetings will take place along with progress reports and financial updates to appropriate local authority partners.”

She added: “We’re not an organisation that is subject to Freedom of Information.” WTY said that questions about compliance were a matter for the Information Commissioner.