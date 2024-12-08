Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, as leader of the opposition, Sir Keir unveiled the five missions, six steps and seven pillars of growth.

Then this week, in Buckinghamshire, we got the six “milestones” which would form the Government’s “plan for change”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confusingly within these six targets - some of which we have heard before like building 1.5 million homes over the Parliament - there were additional pledges, such as around national infrastructure.

Are you keeping up? Beneath the bluster and repetition, the Prime Minister promised to ensure that 92 per cent of patients wait no longer than 18 weeks for NHS treatment and that three-quarters of children start school with a good level of development.

Improving both of these statistics is obviously hugely important to our region.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his 'Plan for Change' speech at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday. Picture: Darren Staples-WPA Pool/Getty Images | Getty Images

Due to the pandemic, more and more children are being left isolated from their peers and starting school at a level of development far behind their classmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in the NHS, our coastal areas are falling behind the trusts in our cities.

Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst told me this week that communities like his “will need a laser focus if the government is serious about meeting its targets for routine operations and addressing health inequalities”.

However, the most important pledge from the Prime Minister for Yorkshire and the Humber, as far as I am concerned, was the continued commitment to decarbonise the energy grid by 2030.

This involves our energy comprising of 95 per cent of renewables, with a small portion of gas storage to be kept for emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s this transition to clean energy which I think can truly level up Yorkshire and the North.

Whether it is the promised investment in carbon capture and storage in the Humber, which will unlock £15 billion of private investment, or Tracy Brabin’s plans to retro fit homes across West Yorkshire - it is clear that these are great ways for public money to stimulate jobs in the private sector.

This appears to be a key part of the Government’s growth plans.

Rachel Reeves told me as much at The Yorkshire Post’s Great Northern Conference this week in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “What’s exciting about that transition to net zero is the jobs are going to be in coastal communities and in industrial communities, because that's where you're going to get green hydrogen, carbon capture or offshore wind.

“All of those investments are going to flow to areas with that deep industrial heritage, there are massive opportunities there for the North of England.”

The problem is a lot of this clearly relies on taxpayer money, something which is notoriously tight at the moment.

And the Chancellor would not be drawn on the future of carbon capture and storage in the Humber, despite promising this in her Labour Party Conference speech.